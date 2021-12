I believe that there are three steps in the gift-giving process: finding the gift, giving the gift, and using the gift. While finding the gift may seem like the most important step, I've always been more concerned about how the item (that I carefully selected, by the way) exists in the person's life after they receive it. And I'm not shy about texts or calls that begin with, "Hey! Have you worn the dress I got you yet?" To avoid answers like "Not yet," or, "I'm saving it for an upcoming party," I've started to focus on gifting people with wardrobe staples versus statement pieces. Not only will these pieces live in their closets for a long time, but they'll serve as the versatile (and stylish) pieces that they wear on repeat.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 6 DAYS AGO