Environment

A cold start to the week

By Robert Poynter
Duluth News Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday will be cold and windy with highs only reaching the mid teens. We...

www.duluthnewstribune.com

CBS Sacramento

Rain, Snow, Freezing Temperatures On Deck For Northern California

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Several days of wet weather are in store for Northern California. Periods of light to moderate rain started in the valley Wednesday night. The Sierra is also expected to see periods of moderate to heavy snow, and chain controls are already in place along Interstate 80 and Highway 50. Periods of wet weather are forecast to continue at least through early next week. Mountain snow & Valley rain return tonight-Thursday. Dry & colder weather are forecast for the weekend, then wetter weather is likely Sunday-early next week. Stay tuned for forecast updates! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/VFInjwSWO5 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) December 8,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KSNB Local4

Friday Forecast: Ending the week with cold, snowy conditions

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - We’ve been spoiled with some very warm weather over the past few weeks with very little winter weather heading our way so far this season. We’ll at least see another small dose of wintry weather into Friday, but the extended forecast also continues to advertise well above average temperatures for much of the upcoming week!
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold Start
KETK / FOX51 News

Thursday Midday Forecast: Warm temperatures return this afternoon

A strong southerly wind will usher in some much warmer temperatures and gulf moisture. These ingredients will clash with a cold front which will usher a chance of showers and thunderstorms. TODAY: We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon. Conditions and breezy High: 78. Winds: S 15 MPH. TONIGHT: Increasing clouds after midnight […]
ENVIRONMENT
Q2 News

Starting a chilly and dry stretch

After a day of warmer than average temperatures, we’ll dip below the norm over the next couple of days as cooler air rushes in behind a cold front currently moving through Wyoming and the Dakotas.
BILLINGS, MT
1011now.com

Friday Forecast: A cold, snowy finish to the week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - We’ve been spoiled with some very warm weather over the past few weeks with very little winter weather heading our way so far this season. We’ll at least see another small dose of wintry weather into Friday, but the extended forecast also continues to advertise well above average temperatures for much of the upcoming week!
LINCOLN, NE
NBC2 Fort Myers

Forecast: Thick fog blankets Southwest Florida Friday morning

It’s going to be another challenging morning on the roads with thick fog blanketing most of Southwest Florida. Use your low beams, take your time, and drive slowly if you’re driving through these patches of thick fog where visibility can drop to near-zero. Dense Fog Advisories are in...
FLORIDA STATE

