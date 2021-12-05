ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Inside California Politics: Law school professor, political correspondent discuss SCOTUS on Roe v. Wade

By Inside California Politics
KGET
KGET
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cR3N8_0dF1DdJb00

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — Frank Buckley talked with Loyola Law School’s Jessica Levinson and KQED politics and government correspondent Katie Orr about the threat to Roe v. Wade and the compromise Chief Justice John Roberts is suggesting.

“After listening to oral arguments there is no doubt we are going to see a rollback of Roe v. Wade,” Levinson said. She also gave insight on what could be targeted next if Roe v. Wade gets overturned.

California could see an influx of women coming to the state for abortions. Orr explained how California leaders and medical professionals are preparing for that scenario.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

POLL RESULTS: Should Biden’s vaccine-or-test mandate be overturned?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Senate passed a resolution Wednesday to repeal President Joe Biden’s vaccination-or-testing mandate for private sector employers. In September the president presented his vaccination or testing mandate for companies with more than 100 employees. Federal courts have blocked the mandate suggesting the president may have exceeded his authority by forcing the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
849K+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy