Harrison does chores around the house -- chopping wood, feeding the animals, making coffee. Dexter wonders if therapy is the right thing for Harrison. Deb assures him that he's on the right path. Dexter notices the job application form in Harrison's bag. Harrison comes in and apologizes for his negativity. Dexter asks Harrison about the form -- Harrison asks for his signature. Dexter is reluctant to give him permission, saying truck stops can be unsafe. He says he doesn't get a good feeling from Kurt and refuses to sign. Harrison gets angry and tells Dexter that he didn't go to therapy -- Kurt was the one who encouraged him to be kind. Harrison says he will be taking the job.

