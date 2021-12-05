Does Smart Switch sync new files only or copy all every time?

Hi all, hoping someone can sort me out with this recent problem I've been having with my Intel Sofia unit. When the "Optimizing Apps" is triggered upon reboot because of what I suspect is an app update from the Play Store, if the process takes too long, the unit assumes there's an issue and reboots again. When it reboots, it erases userdata to try and sort itself out, then take ages to finally boot again. There's no prompt to ask it NOT to erase anything, just goes ahead and do it when it thinks Optimizing Apps is taking too long. I've already factory reset the unit several times, and did not install anything outside of letting it update any apps it sees as needing updates in the Play Store after a factory reset, but it still randomly does this Optimizing App again, and I'm stuck in this loop of having to set all the settings for my app. Very frustrating especially as it takes about 30 minutes for the unit to boot Android again when it does it.

6 DAYS AGO