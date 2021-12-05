ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas City, TX

'It was amazing' | Manatee pulled from Texas City industrial canal finally getting medical treatment

WXIA 11 Alive
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON — A distressed manatee is getting much-needed medical treatment after it was rescued from an industrial canal in Texas City over the weekend, according to the Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network. The nonprofit organization as well as SeaWorld rescue teams were out Friday removing the manatee from...

www.11alive.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox13news.com

Injured, underweight manatee rescued from St. Pete canal

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A team from the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, along with partners at FWC and ZooTampa rescued an injured manatee from a St. Petersburg canal on Thursday afternoon. Rescuers say the manatee was underweight, had a watercraft head wound, and had lesions on his face and body, which...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

Sharks and manatees mingle at TECO power plant discharge canal in Apollo Beach

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. - On a chilly morning in Florida, a group of manatees basked in the sunlight while huddling together in the warm-water discharge canal of a power plant. The beloved sea cows congregating at the Apollo Beach plant are a common sight this time of year, but it seems that sharks also discovered the giant hot tub. Both manatees and sharks were seen swimming together on Tuesday.
APOLLO BEACH, FL
flsouthern.edu

Florida Southern Students Get Up Close And Personal With Manatees

A handful of Florida Southern College students got an experience of a lifetime on December 5. Students taking Biology and Conservation of Marine Mammals (BIO2120) under the tutelage of Dr. Melanie Langford, got to take a field trip to King’s Bay in Crystal River, Fla., to get an up close and personal experience with one of Florida’s most beloved and protected species.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Houston, TX
Pets & Animals
Texas City, TX
Pets & Animals
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Texas City, TX
Texas City, TX
Lifestyle
Florida Star

VIDEO: Get Buck: Wildlife Cop Frees Trapped Stag From Canal

Video shows the rescue of a mule deer in Colorado that was trapped in a concrete culvert for about 90 minutes. A wildlife officer tranquilized the buck and later released it into the wild, a wooded area in Colorado Springs. “Today’s wildlife rescue is a mule deer buck trapped in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

Mexican Wolf Euthanized At Brookfield Zoo Due To Injuries Suffered When She Was Shot Before Being Rescued

BROOKFIELD, Ill. (CBS) — A Mexican wolf had to be euthanized recently at Brookfield Zoo, due to injuries she suffered when she was shot before being rescued. The zoo made the decision this week to euthanize the 9-year-old female wolf, Sibi. Veterinary examinations and a CT scan revealed her front leg joint had deteriorated severely to the point where it could not be repaired surgically or managed with pain relievers, the zoo said. Sibi was born in Mexico in 2012, and was later transferred to the Endangered Wolf Center in Missouri, where staff even then noticed she was limping, the zoo said....
BROOKFIELD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canal#Manatees#Medical Treatment#Seaworld San Antonio#Tmmsn#Khou
CBS Miami

South Florida Mothers Cope With Loss After Losing Sons To Fentanyl-Related Deaths

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — As several areas in South Florida rank, the highest n the state for fentanyl-related deaths, emotional families who lost loved ones to the drug are pleading for change. “We’re never the same, we’re never the same and it will never be the same without him,” says Cynthia Dodds. 5 years ago, Dodds lost her 24-year-old son Kyle – he overdosed on a drug-laced with fentanyl. “There’s a hollowness inside only he can fill, and it’s hard to see other families intact at the holidays,” says Dodds. “I’ll be home for Christmas, I’m telling you it’s on a loop in every...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Coast Guard Offloads Nearly Four Tons Of Seized Cocaine At Miami Beach Base

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Dauntless crew offloaded more than $148 million of illegal narcotics at Base Miami Beach on Tuesday. The drugs were seized in three separate interdictions in the Caribbean Sea in the past two weeks. The Royal Fleet Auxiliary Wave Knight crew seized approximately 1,200 pounds of cocaine, and Coast Guard Cutter William Trump and the His Netherlands Majesty’s Ship Hollands’ crew seized approximately 6,700 pounds of cocaine in two interdictions. Nine suspected drug smugglers, from the Dominican Republic and Colombia, were also taken into custody. The U.S. Attorney’s Offices for the District of Puerto Rico, Southern District of Florida, and the Eastern District of Virginia are prosecuting these cases. “These successful interdictions are the result of professional partnerships between the Coast Guard, RFA Wave Knight, and HNLMS Holland crews,” said Hansel Pintos, Seventh District spokesperson. “The Coast Guard’s strong international partnerships, counter threats in the maritime domain, protect each of our countries from transnational organized crime, and work to stabilize and promote good governance in the region.”
MIAMI BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
WXIA 11 Alive

First in-state case of Omicron detected in Georgia, officials say

ATLANTA — Georgia on Sunday reported its first in-state case of the Omicron COVID variant, with the Department of Public Health saying it was confirmed in a person who had recently traveled from South Africa. This comes after the state said on Friday that the first Georgia resident had tested...
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

Utah's Arches to require timed tickets as visitation swells

SALT LAKE CITY — (AP) — A Utah national park famed for its otherworldly sandstone arches will require visitors to get timed entry tickets during its high season next year, the second Utah park to implement such a system as visitation swells. Arches National Park officials said Friday...
UTAH STATE
The Independent

Two-year-old from Florida has ‘Batman’ birthmark removed in pioneering Russian surgery

A two-year-old girl from Florida has had a Batman mask-style birthmark removed after an experimental Russian surgery.Toddler Luna Tavares-Fenner was born with a black mark that covered her nose and eyelids. The condition is known as congenital melanocytic naevus – it affects one per cent of babies. Marks of this kind tend to grow as the child gets bigger. Those who have the condition have a slight risk of developing skin cancer.Luna’s mother Carolina has been taking her daughter to a specialist in Northern Europe for more than 24 months, where she has received photodynamic therapy, a procedure that is...
HEALTH
Best Life

Never Check In to a Hotel Without Requesting This, Experts Say

No matter if you're staying in budget accommodations or a luxury five-star retreat, there's no doubt that hotel rooms can be downright dirty. And even though many operators have become hyper-aware of cleanliness and hygiene in their properties due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there may still be some surprising blind spots in housekeeping practices. To keep yourself safe, there's one thing you should always request as soon as you get to your room the next time you check in to a hotel. Read on to see what you should be a top priority after arrival.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy