The illness that sent RJ Barrett to the locker room in the second quarter of the Knicks’ loss Tuesday night at Brooklyn also kept him sidelined Thursday night. Barrett, the only player to appear in all 72 games for the Knicks last season, sat out for the first time this year in the home game against the Bulls with what the team called a non-COVID related illness. Rookie center Jericho Sims also was ruled out for the same reason.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO