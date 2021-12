Folding bikes can be a great way to get around – especially if your travels involve other modes of transport such as buses and trains. They are also ideal if you want a bike you can stick in the back of a car to take on day trips, or if you have limited space at home and need something that won’t get in the way in a hall or shared space.But that extra practicality often comes with a weight penalty – clever folding systems tend to add bulk, while frames are often beefed up to cope with the extra stresses...

BICYCLES ・ 1 DAY AGO