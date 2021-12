Myles Turner and the Indiana Pacers have had an awkward relationship as of late, as the Pacers big man recently voiced out his frustrations with his role on the team. In an article posted by The Athletic, Turner said it was evident that the Pacers organization does not value him as anything more than a “glorified role player,” and that Turner himself wanted to maximize his opportunity on the team and the amount of work he has put in. The next night, after the Pacers rocked the Dallas Mavericks 106-93, Turner cleared the air and provided more context behind the words that took the Hoosier State by storm.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO