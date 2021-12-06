ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerlin Cat Hospital | 12/3/21

KTNV
 7 days ago

Summerlin Cat Hospital is a new, cats only, veterinary hospital located in North...

www.ktnv.com

KTNV

Belle Medical | 12/8/21

Belle Medical provides HD Body sculpting, a procedure that is best paired with regular exercise to keep you looking your best. This segment is paid for by Belle Medical.
FITNESS
shreveportmag.com

Waitress fired after diners left a $4,400 tip and management forced her to split it

What was intended to be an extreme act of kindness turned into a nightmare for at least one waitress at a restaurant in Arkansas. A large group of business professionals shared a meal together and when it came time to pay the bill, each person in attendance tipped their waitress $100. An incredible $4,400 was to be split between the two waitresses who waited on the large party. However, the waitresses were in for a surprise when their manager told them their large tip would have to be split among their coworkers – even those who didn’t wait on the large party.
RESTAURANTS
#Cat#Veterinary Hospital#Dentistry
The Guardian

Woman admits abusing pet marmoset she offered cocaine and flushed toilet on

A woman has pleaded guilty to abusing her pet marmoset, including offering cocaine to the primate and attempting to flush it down the toilet. A court heard how Vicki Holland was aggressive towards the primate, which is native to tropical forests in Central and South America. The monkey’s treatment was shown to the RSPCA after videos were discovered on Holland’s phone by Gwent police after a drug raid at her home.
PUBLIC SAFETY
MedicineNet.com

Will Drinking Water Lower Blood Sugar?

If you have diabetes, managing symptoms is critical to your health. Your diet plays a vital role in regulating your blood sugar. What you drink matters as much as what you eat. Learn more about how drinking water and blood sugar are connected. Diabetes mellitus is a chronic health condition...
HEALTH
Lakeland Gazette

Six foods you shouldn’t mix with medicine

If you’ve ever taken the wrong medication on an empty stomach, you know the importance of reading the outside of your pill bottle. It’s not uncommon for the pharmacy to warn you to take certain drugs with food. But did you know that what you eat can also affect your medication?
HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

What Are the Best Low Glycemic Foods for Diabetics?

The food people consume contains carbohydrates that provide energy when it gets metabolized in the body. Blood sugar levels increase as carbohydrates are absorbed in the blood. The glycemic index (GI) is higher if the carbs are digested quicker. This results in high blood glucose levels in the body. So,...
NUTRITION
WPXI Pittsburgh

Possible norovirus outbreak closes Pittsburgh school

PITTSBURGH — Several students and staff of a Pittsburgh school have become ill from a possible norovirus outbreak. Pittsburgh Carmalt will be closed on Monday, while teams work to clean the building and prevent further student and staff infections. Classes will resume on Tuesday, Dec. 14. The district said...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Atlantic

Where I Live, No One Cares About COVID

In November, my wife asked me whether I had seen an article with the remarkable headline “Is It Safe to Go to Thanksgiving Dinner?”. “Is that from last year?” I asked. “No, it’s a few days old,” she said, her voice sinking to a growling murmur. “These people.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
bctv.org

An Interview with the Belsnickel 12-3-21

Host Patrick Donmoyer gives a presentation on the Pennsylvania Dutch holiday traditions and even speaks with the Belsnickel, a holiday spirit who torments people around the Christmas time of year on Pennsylvania German. From the program: Pennsylvania German.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
TheConversationAU

Doctors are trained to be kind and empathetic – but a 'hidden curriculum' makes them forget on the job

Health-care professionals are often idealised, especially in recent times, as heroes. But meeting a physician can be an underwhelming experience. Patients and families can find themselves on the receiving end of curt communications or seemingly uncaring attitudes. This is understandably disappointing. A worried, scared patient looks to the doctor not just as the person who will take the lead of the situation, but as someone who can understand their feelings and emotions. The good news is doctors are trained to provide care and empathy. The bad news is the training doesn’t always make a difference in the long...
HEALTH
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Pet of The Week for Fri-Yay 12-3-21

Today is Fri-Yay, and here on Sunrise that means it’s also time for Pet of The Week.  A segment where we highlight shelter pets here in The Crossroads looking for their furrever homes.  This morning we want to introduce you to some furry cat friends from Pet Adoption of Cuero. Here’s some of the latest arrivals at Pet Adoptions of...
CUERO, TX
KTNV

CaringBridge | 12/8/21

December is National Family Caregivers Month. The CEO of nonprofit CaringBridge, Tia Newcomer, shares how to support the compassionate people who take care of others.
CHARITIES
CBS DFW

DISD Partners With Local Tech Company To Help Spot Signs Of Depression In Students

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – For the nation’s youth, life is lived online.  So that’s exactly where Dallas ISD and a local tech company start up are going to help them spot signs of depression.  You guessed it:  there’s an app for that – or there soon will be. “There is no denying it, there is a youth mental health crisis,” says Jennifer Reed, a DISD Director of Clinical Services in the Mental Health Services area.  “Our students have experienced a highly traumatic event and it is our duty as mental health professionals as educators, as anyone who cares for youth, to answer...
DALLAS, TX

