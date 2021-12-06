ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mario Armstrong | 12/3/21

KTNV
 7 days ago

Award-winningDigital Lifestyle Expert Mario Armstrong will help us tech the halls...

www.ktnv.com

Comments / 0

CNET

14 Walmart deals you won't find at Amazon

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. As the holiday shopping season continues, retailers are constantly trying to one-up and undercut each other's deals. While that often translates into better savings for us, it also makes it more difficult to tell if you're actually getting the best deal or if it's even cheaper somewhere else. Instead of sorting through page after page and comparing prices, let us do that for you.
SHOPPING
CNET

8 Amazon deals still at Black Friday prices

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. We've seen a lot of great deals come and go already this holiday shopping season, and some of the best offers are still going strong. As part of an early Black Friday deal, Amazon slashed prices on its own devices, with discounts on everything from TVs and streaming devices to smart home decor and security cameras. Here are some of our favorite Amazon devices that you can still pick up at rock-bottom prices.
SHOPPING
MyChamplainValley.com

Best deals under $50 on Amazon today

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Capping your budget is a solid strategy for keeping your holiday finances manageable. But that doesn’t mean you can’t get top-quality, name-brand gifts. You can find some excellent products for under $50. Whether it is a kettlebell or an Amazon Echo device, with the deep […]
SHOPPING
BGR.com

Last chance: 5 Black Friday Alexa deals ending soon at Amazon

Black Friday and Cyber Monday were incredible this year. That’s especially true at Amazon, though it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. The nation’s top online retailer always offers insane deals ahead of the holidays. And it goes without saying that Black Friday Alexa device deals offer some of the deepest discounts of the year. In 2021, we saw all-time low prices on just about every popular product we could think of. From 4K TVs and Instant Pots to Apple AirPods, Samsung Galaxy phones, Chromebooks, and more, it was all on sale. But the best part is that some of...
ELECTRONICS
KTNV

Carley Knobloch | 12/9/21

Tech & lifestyle expert Carley Knobloch has an inside look at this year’s top gadget gifts including the Halo View, VIZIO SmartCast TV & sound bar, ecobee SmartCamera with voice control and more!. This segment is paid for by Amazon Halo, VIZIO, ecobee, JAKKS Pacific and Kohler Co.
ELECTRONICS
KTNV

Andrea Smith | 12/7/21

Technology journalist Andrea Smith has tips to ease the gift-buying pressure and shows you the tech gadgets that are taking the reins this holiday season. This segment is paid for by Samsung, PlayStation, Osmo, Tivic Health.
ELECTRONICS
People

Amazon's Secret Overstock Outlet Is Packed with Massive Furniture Discounts Up to 70% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. With so many places to shop for furniture, it often feels difficult to choose where to shop, especially if you're on the hunt for discounts. With Amazon's secret outlet, you won't have to search too far to find incredible deals in just about every category, including electronics and books. Right now, the furniture department is overflowing with discounts that are too good to miss out on.
HOME & GARDEN
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this convertible 2-in-1 Chromebook laptop

One of the best Black Friday deals we’ve found features this affordable yet functional Acer Chromebook Spin 311 convertible laptop. It’s extremely rare to find such a drastic discount on a product that’s so popular, but you can purchase this 2-in-1 Chromebook laptop for only $155. Originally $299, you’re saving yourself a whopping $144 this Black Friday. If you’ve been looking at some Black Friday Chromebook deals, this might be the product for you to pick up.
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

Wow! Samsung Chromebook 4 is only $79 in all time low Black Friday laptop deal

Black Friday deals are bashing me over the head with laptops in a pillow case and the only way to save me is to check out this epic Samsung Chromebook 4 for just under $100. Right now, you can gobble up the Samsung Chromebook 4 (refurbished) for just $79 at Walmart, which is the cheapest laptop deal we've seen all year.
COMPUTERS
Inverse

75 gifts under $25 on Amazon that are so impressive they'll make people think you’re rich

With the holiday season approaching, the pressure to find the perfect gift is on. Whether you have an entire family to buy for, need something for just one other person, or will need an item for an office gift swap, searching for a great gift can be stressful, especially when you don't want to break the bank but still want to give a clever, smart, fun, or practical present.
BEAUTY & FASHION
moneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
SHOPPING
Popculture

McDonald's Making Massive Change to Its Drive-Thrus

McDonald's drive-thrus will look very different soon, if the company's research and development project continues to go as planned. Back in October, McDonald's and IBM announced that they have partnered up to further develop a robotic drive-thru service to take customers' orders, rather than using human employees. The project is now in the next phase of development.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

This Lenovo Chromebook is in stock and just $119 today

The best Cyber Monday deals are still around which means there’s still a chance to snap up one of the best Cyber Monday Chromebook deals. Right now, you can buy the Lenovo Chromebook 3 for just $119 at Best Buy. With a savings of $100, this is a sweet time to snag a bargain Chromebook for even less than usual. You’ll need to be quick though. We can’t guarantee how long these offers will stick around now that Cyber Monday is officially over.
COMPUTERS
EatThis

Costco Just Extended Its Sale on These Items

Cyber Monday may have come and gone, but one beloved warehouse chain is extending some of its biggest sales into the month of December. However, you may want to act fast: You'll only find these savings on groceries, kitchen appliances, and more gifts on Costco.com "while supplies last." By this...
SHOPPING
laptopmag.com

Wow! Samsung Chromebook 4 returns to $87 in Cyber Monday deal

Walmart Cyber Monday deals start now with massive discounts on Chromebooks in tow. As part of the sale, you can nab the Samsung Chromebook 4 for just $87 shipped. That's $113 off its $199 list price and the cheapest price we've ever seen for this laptop. In also one the...
COMPUTERS

