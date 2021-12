As Christmas nears, many kids will be planning their visits to the big guy in red. For kids with autism or other behavioral or intellectual disorders, this can be a challenging endeavor. Fortunately, more and more programs are popping up to make it a little easier and the Indianapolis area has several opportunities. There are also other great sensory friendly and special needs holiday events, from Nutcracker performances to Christmas Carol at the IRT.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 10 DAYS AGO