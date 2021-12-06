ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Fauci says early reports encouraging about omicron variant

By caleb
recordargusnews.com
 4 days ago

(AP) — U.S. health officials said Sunday that while the omicron variant of...

www.recordargusnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued Another Major Warning to Vaccinated People

Nearly 20 states have already detected cases of a new variant of the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron has made its way to the U.S. and around 40 other countries in just two weeks, which has virus experts concerned about its transmissibility. This latest iteration of COVID also has a number of mutations that were not seen with the still-dominant Delta variant, so experts are also worried that Omicron will evade the immune response created by existing vaccines in a way that previous variants have not. Vaccinated people remain the most protected against the virus, but even these individuals might need to take further precautions amid the new variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Gazette

U.S. judge blocks last remaining Biden admin COVID-19 vaccine rule

(Reuters) -A federal judge on Tuesday blocked the last of the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandates for businesses, saying the government exceeded its authority with a requirement that millions of employees of federal contractors be inoculated. The ruling was the latest setback for President Joe Biden, a Democrat, who announced...
CONGRESS & COURTS
hngn.com

Joe Biden Gets Panned by Not Honestly Telling About His COVID-19 Tests Showing Non-Transparency Over His Health

When Joe Biden talked with a gruff voice and coughed, the press was alarmed. When asked about COVID tests, he fibbed he should have answered that transparently. The president's health has been the topic, and his recent medical treatment has drawn questions about whether he can finish his term. Biden needs to finish his term because many are not keen on Kamala Harris taking over anytime soon.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Anthony Fauci
albuquerqueexpress.com

Biden reveals plan to vaccinate the world

President Joe Biden has vowed to not force the nation into yet another lockdown as the new Covid-19 strain spreads. Apart from encouraging vaccination at home, Biden said the US ?must vaccinate the world.?. Biden outlined his coronavirus policy for the upcoming months in an op-ed published at USA Today...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Ap#Cnn
KTLA

Judge blocks Biden’s COVID vaccine mandate for federal contractors

A federal judge on Tuesday blocked President Joe Biden’s administration from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees of federal contractors, the latest in a string of victories for Republican-led states pushing back against Biden’s pandemic policies. U.S. District Court Judge R. Stan Baker, in Augusta, Georgia, issued a stay to bar enforcement of the […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vanity Fair

Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We’ll Shut Down the Government

It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Reuters

U.S. Senate passes Republican bill to overturn Biden vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Democratic-controlled U.S. Senate on Wednesday approved a Republican measure that would overturn President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine-or-test mandate for private businesses, with two Democrats joining Republicans to back the initiative. The 52-48 vote sends the legislation to the Democratic-led House of Representatives, where it...
CONGRESS & COURTS
healththoroughfare.com

CDC Director Brings Good News Regarding the Omicron Variant of COVID, But Don’t Open the Champagne Just Yet

The newly-emerged Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that was first found in South Africa has already generated a lot of reactions, debates, and speculations. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Dr. Rochelle Walensky now brings the news that a lot of people were waiting for, but even so, there’s no use opening the champagne just yet. She says that the variant has mostly caused a mild illness over a group of people, according to OPB.org.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Missouri’s biggest newspaper calls for US senator Josh Hawley to be investigated over possible role in Capitol riot

The largest newspaper in Missouri has called for one of the state’s US senators to be promptly investigated by a congressional panel over his alleged role in the Jan 6 riot at the US Capitol.More than 10 months after the Senate ethics committee said it was to probe the actions of Missouri’s Josh Hawley and Texas’s Ted Cruz for their alleged encouragement to supporters of Donald Trump seeking to overturn the 2020  election, there has been little outward sign of progress.Several times, however, both Mr Cruz and Mr Hawley have defended their actions that day, with the Missouri senator...
ADVOCACY
Washington Times

Biden so weak even Mexico now threatening America

The president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, sent a somewhat threatening message Republicans’ way, telling them that if they dared oppose the 11 million illegals who President Biden wants to let cross to America, there would be you-know-what on ye olde Mexican political circuit to pay. On one hand,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy