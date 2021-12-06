ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

China’s Hainan Province carries out crackdowns targeting active crypto miners

By Edith Muthoni
cryptopolitan.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hainan Province of China takes steps aiming to curb crypto mining. The province plans to introduce higher power rates for the organizations that continue to mine crypto there. China’s crypto ban looks to be taking shape as it reaches even the most remote areas like Hainan. This province...

www.cryptopolitan.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

China's SenseTime postpones Hong Kong IPO after US blacklisting

Chinese artificial intelligence start-up SenseTime said Monday it was postponing a $767 million initial public offering in Hong Kong after it was blacklisted by the United States over accusations of genocide in Xinjiang. The US Treasury announced the ban on Friday, saying SenseTime's facial recognition programmes were designed in part to be used against Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim minorities in Xinjiang, where UN experts and researchers estimate more than one million have been incarcerated in prison camps. The blacklisting immediately cast a shadow over the company's upcoming IPO plans in Hong Kong, which had been due to take place a week later. It also illustrated the risks investors face from competing sanctions as relations between the world's two biggest economies sour. On Monday, SenseTime filed a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange saying it would postpone its listing "to safeguard the interests of the potential investors" as they weigh the impact of being placed on the blacklist.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

China's thermal coal futures jump 6% on illegal mining crackdown

BEIJING, Dec 13 (Reuters) - China's thermal coal futures contract surged 6% on Monday, fuelled by concerns over supply tightness following a series of government crackdowns on illegal mining in the country's top coal producing region. The most-active Zhengzhou thermal coal futures contract for January delivery last traded at 727.2...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
hypebeast.com

Bitcoin Mining Has Recovered After China’s Crypto Ban

Bitcoin mining has rebounded after China’s recent cryptocurrency crackdown, according to data from Blockchain.com and BTC.com. Prior to the crackdown, China represented the largest average monthly hashrate share, or computational power required to mine Bitcoin. According to the Cambridge Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index (CBECI), China’s global hashrate share was around 34.2% in May of this year. And in 2019, the country accounted for about 75% of the average monthly hashrate share — a significant portion of the world’s Bitcoin mining.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#China Southern#Yuan#Mining Equipment#The Southern Power Grid#Pboc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
Country
China
protocol.com

A possible pause in China’s tech crackdowns

Good morning. In this week’s Protocol | China: Beijing refocuses on economic growth, livestreamers pretend to be laid off, and reporters unearth a huge deal between Apple and Beijing. Rethinking the clampdown. Beijing shared meeting notes from this week’s meeting of its 25-member Politburo, the South China Morning Post...
TECHNOLOGY
Shore News Network

China’s sky-high factory inflation slows amid price crackdown

BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s red-hot factory-gate inflation cooled slightly in November, driven by a government crackdown on runaway commodity prices and an easing power crunch, amid Beijing’s efforts to lessen the crippling effects of surging costs on the economy. The producer price index rose 12.9% in November, the National...
BUSINESS
cryptopolitan.com

Xiao Yi detained for supporting crypto mining and abusing power

Xiao Yi, a former senior political adviser, has been taken into custody for getting involved in crypto mining, abusing power, and taking bribes. The government wants to crack down on the illegal trading of funds linked to cryptos. Xiao Yi has been taken into custody for associating with crypto miners....
CHINA
theeastcountygazette.com

Latest Agreement Between U.S. and China Bad News For Crypto Miners. Here’s WHY?

Miners are in a bind right now. Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA), Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT), and Hive Blockchain (NASDAQ: HIVE) are all down more than 8% as of 2 p.m. ET, three of the world’s biggest crypto miners. As a result of strong regulatory headwinds, today’s significant drop in the crypto...
MARKETS
pymnts

Berkshire Hathaway's Munger Agrees with China’s Crypto Ban

Billionaire investor and Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman Charlie Munger on Friday (Dec. 3) said at the Sohn Hearts & Minds Investment Conference in Sydney that China “made the correct decision” to ban most cryptocurrency-related activity. “The Chinese made the correct decision, which is to just simply ban them,” said Munger,...
MARKETS
theedgemarkets.com

After calling China’s crackdown, this fund is going big on solar

(Dec 4): One of the few funds to predict Beijing’s clampdown on education companies is doubling down on its bets on China’s solar companies. Ken Xu, Hong Kong-based chief investment officer at Strategic Vision Investment Ltd, withdrew from tutoring stocks in March after noting that state-backed media outlets and policy makers were echoing angst among parents about the societal impact of the industry.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

China's Crackdown on Cryptocurrency Causes Significant Shift in the Cryptocurrency Space — US Becomes Largest Owner of Bitcoin Hashrate

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. The U.S. is now the leading Bitcoin mining country in the world, according to recent data from the University of Cambridge Center for Alternative Finance. This comes after...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy