O’Neil, Hodges, Minoso, Kaat, Oliva, Fowler get baseball HOF

By caleb
 4 days ago

(AP) – Buck O’Neil, a champion of Black ballplayers during a monumental, eight-decade...

MLB

Vin Scully: My thoughts on Gil Hodges ...

Legendary Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully penned the following essay on Gil Hodges, who is a candidate on the National Baseball Hall of Fame’s Golden Days Era Ballot. The 10-name Golden Days Era Committee ballot features candidates whose primary contribution to the game came from 1950-69. A 16-member committee is scheduled to meet on Sunday to discuss each candidate’s credentials for enshrinement, with any one candidate needing 12 votes to be elected to the Hall of Fame.
Albany Herald

Negro League baseball players earn spots in the National Baseball Hall of Fame

Negro League baseball players Buck O'Neil and Bud Fowler were elected into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday. They were two of seven Negro League and pre-Negro League players who were being considered Sunday for induction into the Hall of Fame. O'Neil and Fowler join four other candidates -- Gil Hodges, Jim Kaat, Minnie Miñoso and Tony Oliva -- as part of the Hall of Fame Class of 2022.
drgnews.com

Twins Greats Oliva, Kaat Elected To Baseball Hall Of Fame

Two of the greatest Minnesota Twins, three-time American League batting champion Tony Oliva and 283-game winner Jim Kaat, one of baseball’s most durable pitchers ever, were elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame Sunday by the Golden Day Veterans committee. Oliva, a Cuban, broke through for the 1964 Twins, winning...
Bud Fowler
Tony Oliva
Gil Hodges
Jim Kaat
Buck O'neil
PIX11

Gil Hodges elected to baseball HOF

Gil Hodges joined Buck O’Neil, Minnie Miñoso and others in getting chosen for the Hall of Fame on Sunday. Former Minnesota Twins teammates Tony Oliva and Jim Kaat also were elected along with Bud Fowler by a pair of veterans committees. Hodges became the latest Brooklyn Dodgers star from the pennant-winning “Boys of Summer” to […]
Twins celebrate Kaat, Oliva's HOF elections

MINNEAPOLIS -- If the Twins are already celebrating their two new members of the National Baseball Hall of Fame like this, just imagine what things will be like on July 24, 2022, when Tony Oliva and Jim Kaat will officially be enshrined in Cooperstown -- with a massive contingent from the Upper Midwest likely there to cheer them on.
FanSided

Minnesota Twins: Tony Oliva and Jim Kaat finally get the HOF call

Tony Oliva and Jim Kaat were two of the Minnesota Twins’ best players in team history. We actually ranked them No. 7 and No. 19 in our list of the Greatest Players in Franchise History. Now, almost forty years after Kaat finished playing, both are now in the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame:
metsmerizedonline.com

Morning Briefing: Baseball World Reacts To Gil Hodges’ HOF Induction

Despite MLB being in a lockout, the Baseball Hall of Fame announced its Golden Era Class of 2022, which included former Met Gil Hodges. Joe D. was very pleased with Hodges finally getting the call to the hall. Art Shamsky, Vin Scully and Howie Rose were among others who celebrated the news publicly.
Tv20detroit.com

Former Red Sox player dies of apparent heart attack in Dominican Republic

A former Boston Red Sox player who helped the team win a World Series title in 2007 has died. According to ESPN Deportes and Dominican newspaper Diario Libre, former shortstop Julio Lugo died of an apparent heart attack on Monday. Lugo's sister, Rina Lugo, told the sports outlet that her...
