ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Nonggang Forest Park Visitor Center / Origin Architect

By Curated by
ArchDaily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleText description provided by the architects. Nonggang Forest Park is located in the typical karst landscape and dense virgin forest by the border of Guangxi. The local climate is hot and humid, and there are many eucalyptus trees around it. As the reception and experience center at...

www.archdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Register Citizen

Glacier National Park's historical architect loves his job

WEST GLACIER, Mont. (AP) — Glacier National Park’s Kim Hyatt loves his job. As the park’s historical architect, it has been Hyatt’s duty for the past two years to ensure that any work done on the park’s buildings and structures is done in a way that preserves their history. With...
LIFESTYLE
ArchDaily

Ice Cubes Cultural Tourist Center / Zone of Utopia + Mathieu Forest Architecte

Ice Cubes Cultural Tourist Center / Zone of Utopia + Mathieu Forest Architecte. Architects: Mathieu Forest Architecte, Zone of Utopia. Text description provided by the architects. The Xinxiang Cultural Tourism Center is the architectural icon of the new tourism district, which will be dedicated to winter sports, including the presence of the future indoor ski slope. The ambition of the project is to create a strong urban indicator that unites the whole district. The project does not look like a classic building. It is a sculpture out of scale, a pure and monumental volume.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Architects#Birds#Leisure#Virgin Forest#Rainforest
fox35orlando.com

Holidays have landed at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is offering special deals this weekend adding "holiday season guests can look forward to revamped festive experiences, and new virtual offerings for kids to enjoy over the holiday break." Available for purchase on Friday, November 26 only, a special Black...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
Paducah Sun

Park visitors admire Christmas in the Park light displays

As event organizers were preparing to illuminate the night sky and turn on the holiday light display at Bob Noble Park for the first time this season, the sounds of hooves trotting on pavement and sleigh bells filled the air. Families then cleared the pathway for three horse carriages to make their way to the pool house because the front carriage was carrying a special guest for the young children in the crowd: Santa Claus.
WSAW

State park and forest passes go on sale Friday

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Admission stickers and trail passes for Wisconsin’s state parks and forests go on sale Friday. The 2022 stickers and passes for admission to parks, forests, recreation areas, and trails are valid from the date of purchase through Dec. 31, 2022. “We are excited to offer admission...
MADISON, WI
The Post and Courier

SEWE now a permanent fixture at Charleston's downtown visitor center

A major event that kicks off Charleston's busy tourism season now has a year-round presence at the downtown visitor center. The Southeastern Wildlife Expo gifted a permanent sculpture to the city last week. The piece, a sculpture of an eagle titled "Spacious Skies" by artist Walter Matia, was unveiled at the Meeting Street visitor center Nov. 17.
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
China
ArchDaily

JST Harrisburg Production Engineering Center / Ryuichi Ashizawa Architects & Associates

JST Harrisburg Production Engineering Center / Ryuichi Ashizawa Architects & Associates. Architects: Ryuichi Ashizawa Architects & associates. Manufacturers: Acurlite, Assa Abloy, Toto, Anvil International, Edwards, Ligman, Mullican, Tyvek, YKK Alumunium. Structure Construction: Fire Tower Engineered Timber, Pennoni Associates Inc. MEP Design: ES Associates, Princeton Engineering Group. Landscape Design: WIN Landscape...
CONSTRUCTION
ArchDaily

Hiroshi Sugimoto's Hirshhorn Sculpture Garden Finally Receives Construction Approval

Hiroshi Sugimoto's Hirshhorn Sculpture Garden Finally Receives Construction Approval. Following years of federal review, the National Capital Planning Commission has finally approved Hiroshi Sugimoto’s Sculpture Garden renovation proposal. Sugimoto’s redesign, which was proposed in Spring of 2019, transforms the Hirshhorn Museum into an accessible and inviting structure welcoming more than 30 million annual visitors. The design features flexible venues to welcome large-scale sculptures and time-based performances, and includes work on long-overdue repairs in the infrastructure.
LIFESTYLE
Santa Rosa Press Gazette

Blackwater Heritage Trail visitor center gets a spruce up

We’ve heard that "it takes a village," and nowhere is this more true than in keeping a community’s recreational spaces up and running. Santa Rosa is blessed when it comes to public recreation areas, but few realize what all it takes to keep those places open and inviting to the public.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
Wicked Local

The Scituate Visitors Center: What's up?

Shopping. Hmmmmm. Well…. For some of us, it has to be done. To put a really sweet spin on it, here’s a “gift” for you; howsabout we all get pleasure out of this shopping by attending Scituate Open Studios on Friday, December third , 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. I can promise this: you will be dazzled by the huge array in this shopping experience as you visit each or all of the sixteen local studios of female artists and artisans in their own work places and spaces. Please access Instagram #Scituate Open Studios for the location of each open studio and you will find unique, handmade specialty wares. You can’t help but be proud of the depth of pure ingenuity and talent here in Scituate. Swing vote for generosity: a portion of sales will directly benefit Scituate Community Christmas. You’re getting a two-fer.
SCITUATE, MA
ArchDaily

Coastal Design: The New Waterfront Parks Making Waves

Between rising water levels and global migration to cities, architects and designers need to critically reimagine the relationship between coastal landscapes and public space. Cities are facing entirely new risks and environmental conditions. Resiliency, infrastructure, and ecology are increasingly common terms, reflecting the growing demand to address the spatial and formal challenges faced by cities worldwide. Rethinking boundaries and edges, designers have unique opportunities to help shape public understanding of these conditions through waterfront parks.
VISUAL ART
WKRC

Cincinnati Nature Center hosts 'Light in the Forest' display

MILFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - There's something new to see this holiday season at the Cincinnati Nature Center. It's called "Light in the Forest," and it features light displays and illuminated trees at Rowe Woods. You'll also see some eye-popping projections done by Brave Berlin, the group that has helped put...
CINCINNATI, OH
kpq.com

Forest Service Provides Reminders for Visitors Searching for Christmas Trees

Folks scurrying to pick their Christmas tree in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest should be mindful of the area before trekking through the forest. “When heading to the woods to cut your tree don’t travel alone, have a companion and always tell someone where you are going and when you plan to return.,” said Robin DeMario, public affairs officer. “Remember to grab your Christmas tree permit and a hardcopy map of the area because GPS doesn’t always work in the woods and can lead drivers astray.”
WENATCHEE, WA
ArchDaily

Auxiliary Building Renovation along Zhu River / Xband + Craftwerk Architects

Auxiliary Building Renovation along Zhu River / Xband + Craftwerk Architects. Manufacturers: CDN Lighting, Tengguan Building Materials, Zhong Hai Jing Rui. Text description provided by the architects. Laixi is located in the middle of the Jiaodong peninsula, rich in hydrological resources. The only river which runs through the city from the east to south is the focus of riverside wetland landscape shaping. With the development of the city and surrounding community, the riverside park has become an important carrier of wetland landscape, the demand for community function is more and more strong. The design task is to renovate the auxiliary buildings in the riverside park, fill in the community functions, and stimulate the vitality of the waterfront area and improve the spatial quality of the riverside as a whole.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Outdoor Office / Anders Berensson Architects

Text description provided by the architects. Anders Berensson Architects has designed a building that is half an office, half an outdoor meeting space in the Royal National City Park Norra Djurgården in Stockholm. The house is constructed as a framework of wood beams filled with wall panels and glass at the top part and left open at the bottom part creating a weather-protected outdoor space.
VISUAL ART
North Country Public Radio

A surge in visitors to the Adirondacks means new management for the park

More than 1.1 million people camped in the Adirondacks in 2021, a new record for the park. To manage and respond to more people coming to hike and camp in the Adirondacks in recent years, the NYSDEC created a new Adirondack Coordinator position. Josh Clague, who has been with the...
ALBANY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy