Nonggang Forest Park Visitor Center / Origin Architect

Auxiliary Building Renovation along Zhu River / Xband + Craftwerk Architects. Manufacturers: CDN Lighting, Tengguan Building Materials, Zhong Hai Jing Rui. Text description provided by the architects. Laixi is located in the middle of the Jiaodong peninsula, rich in hydrological resources. The only river which runs through the city from the east to south is the focus of riverside wetland landscape shaping. With the development of the city and surrounding community, the riverside park has become an important carrier of wetland landscape, the demand for community function is more and more strong. The design task is to renovate the auxiliary buildings in the riverside park, fill in the community functions, and stimulate the vitality of the waterfront area and improve the spatial quality of the riverside as a whole.
