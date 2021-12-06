Nonggang Forest Park Visitor Center / Origin Architect

Shopping. Hmmmmm. Well…. For some of us, it has to be done. To put a really sweet spin on it, here’s a “gift” for you; howsabout we all get pleasure out of this shopping by attending Scituate Open Studios on Friday, December third , 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. I can promise this: you will be dazzled by the huge array in this shopping experience as you visit each or all of the sixteen local studios of female artists and artisans in their own work places and spaces. Please access Instagram #Scituate Open Studios for the location of each open studio and you will find unique, handmade specialty wares. You can’t help but be proud of the depth of pure ingenuity and talent here in Scituate. Swing vote for generosity: a portion of sales will directly benefit Scituate Community Christmas. You’re getting a two-fer.

SCITUATE, MA ・ 7 DAYS AGO