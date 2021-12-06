ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Sebastian Fundora outpoints Sergio Garcia in WBC 154-lb. title eliminator

By Michael Montero
The Ring Magazine
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSebastian Fundora, The Ring’s No. 7-rated junior middleweight, handed Sergio Garcia his first professional loss on Saturday in Los Angeles, scoring a workmanlike unanimous decision in the co-main of the Gervonta Davis vs. Isaac Cruz card on Showtime PPV. The judges scored it 115-113, 117-111 and 118-110 for the...

www.ringtv.com

fightnews.com

Fundora tops Garcia, remains unbeaten

In a twelve round WBC super welterweight eliminator, 23-year-old, 6’5” Sebastian “Towering Inferno” Fundora (18-0-1, 12KO) was the unanimous decision winner over previously undefeated Sergio Garcia (33-1, 14KO). Judges scored it 118-110, 117-111 and 115-113 and it seemed closer than the first two scorecards. It was Garcia’s first time fighting...
Boxing Scene

Sebastian Fundora: I Wanted To Display Something Different Than What I’m Used To

Staples Center, Los Angeles - Sebastian “Towering Inferno” Fundora moved closer to a world title shot with a 12-round unanimous decision over the previously-unbeaten Sergio Garcia in a WBC super welterweight title eliminator. Final scores read 118-110, 117-111 and 115-113. Fundora established control quickly in the first, snapping Spain’s Garcia’s...
worldboxingnews.net

Victories for Fundora, Adames and Ramirez on Davis vs Cruz undercard

Sebastian “Towering Inferno” Fundora moved closer to a world title shot with a 12-round unanimous decision over the previously-unbeaten Sergio Garcia in a WBC Super Welterweight title in the Gervonta Davis vs. Isaac Cruz co-main event Eliminator. The final scores were 118-110, 117-111, and 115-113. Fundora established control quickly, snapping...
firstsportz.com

Amanda Nunes drops truth bomb over her relationship with Dustin Poirier

Some of the legends of the MMA world will take on each other in the UFC 269 which will start on Saturday, 11th of December and will go on for a week. The major fights will be Amanda Nunes vs Julianna Pena and Dustin Poirier vs Charles Oliviera. Brazilians, Nunes...
MMA Fighting

UFC 269 results: Julianna Pena shocks the world, taps out Amanda Nunes to become bantamweight champion

Julianna Pena promised she would shock the world at UFC 269 and that’s exactly what she delivered. The former Ultimate Fighter winner pulled off one of the most improbable upsets in the history of the sport after tapping out Amanda Nunes with a rear-naked choke in the second round to become the new bantamweight champion. It was an incredible display of heart and determination as Pena forced Nunes into a brawl, which allowed her to maximize the damage she was inflicting before taking the fight to the ground to wrap up the submission.
ClutchPoints

Kayla Harrison drops massive Amanda Nunes UFC fight truth bomb

Former PFL women’s lightweight queen Kayla Harrison has opened up about her real thoughts on UFC star Amanda Nunes. Kayla Harrison is still a free agent but her recent link-up to the UFC has already got people buzzing about a potential fight against reigning UFC featherweight and bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes.
ClutchPoints

Dustin Poirier’s net worth in 2021

Dustin Poirier is one of the best UFC fighters today. He currently ranks No. 1 in the UFC Lightweight division, just behind champion Charles Oliviera, and No. 5 in the Men’s Pound-for-Pound rankings. In this article, we will take a look at Dustin Poirier’s net worth in 2021. Dustin Poirier’s...
The Spun

Look: Jordan Spieth Announces Major Personal News

This year has been very kind to Jordan Spieth. Not only is he back in the top 10 for the first time in more than three years, he recently welcomed a new member to his family. On Thursday afternoon, Spieth announced the birth of his first child. He posted a photo of his baby’s hand on Instagram with a heartwarming caption.
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Sean O’Malley squashes beef with Cody Garbrandt: ‘He’s a flyweight now’

Sean O’Malley is moving on from his wish of facing Cody Garbrandt, and he holds nothing against the former bantamweight champion. For the better part of the past year, O’Malley and Garbrandt have feuded over social media, with O’Malley repeatedly trying to bait Garbrandt into a fight, including calling out “No Love” after his stoppage victory over Kris Moutinho at UFC 260 in July. Ultimately, O’Malley’s attempts fell short and Garbrandt is set to make his flyweight debut against Kai Kara-France on the main card of UFC 269 next week, immediately following O’Malley’s own fight on that card against rising contender Raulian Paiva. But though the two will undoubtedly cross paths next week, O’Malley says that he anticipates smooth sailing for the event as he has put the feud behind him, given Garbrandt’s drop down to 125 pounds.
dallassun.com

UFC champ Oliveira accused of cheating with glove move in Poirier win

Charles Oliveira underscored his authority in the UFC lightweight division with a third-round submission win against Dustin Poirier in Las Vegas, but some eagle-eyed viewers claim his win is marred by an act of cheating. Louisiana native Poirier's second crack at the undisputed world title went much the same way...
Bad Left Hook

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey highlights and results: Jared Anderson, Keyshawn Davis, Nico Ali Walsh win on undercard

On paper, if you don’t look very closely, this was a “big step up” for the 22-year-old Anderson, who is now 11-0 (11 KO), but if you looked closely, you saw that Teslenko (17-2, 13 KO) was a 29-year-old Ukrainian-Canadian with a paper-thin record and had been stopped in five by Shawndell Terell Winters two fights ago in Brampton, Ontario. Anderson is also about 30 lbs heavier than Teslenko, just a naturally bigger man.
