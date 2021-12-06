ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Steelers turn away Ravens 20-19 after failed two-point attempt

By caleb
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH (AP) — John Harbaugh went for the win. The gamble cost the Baltimore...

Steelers Depot

Steelers Open Week 13 As 3.5-Point Consensus Home Underdogs To Ravens

The 5-5-1 Pittsburgh Steelers will be back at home again in Week 13, as they will be playing the 8-3 Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field on Sunday afternoon. The Steelers, who lost their Week 12 road game this past Sunday afternoon, were 3.5-point home underdogs as of Tuesday morning, the start of Week 13, according to vegasinsiders.com. That line, however, has since moved down to 3 points.
NFL
baltimorenews.net

What the Steelers Said After Tight Win Over Ravens

"I instructed the guys to say very little. I have also instructed the guys to say very little today. It's put up and shut up time for us. That's just the state that we're in, and we talked about it all week. I appreciate the efforts in terms of putting up, but we've got a short week. We've got to go to Minnesota. I'm appreciative of the efforts. It was much needed. I'm appreciative of the atmosphere that Steeler Nation provided and working in the comforts of Heinz Field. I'm appreciative of the Ravens. It takes two to tango. They bring the best out in us. Those games are always like that. I don't think anybody that's looked at them over the last 15 years or so are surprised by what transpired in terms of how the game was played. We are appreciative of the efforts and the things that produced victory. We realize we've got a short week, and we are going to get to work. B.J. Finney hurt his back. He is being evaluated. I'm sure we'll have some other things. That's all that I have to report at this time."
NFL
baltimorebeatdown.com

3 takeaways from the Ravens’ 19-20 loss to the Steelers

In a classic Ravens vs. Steelers slugfest, the Ravens came up just short in the final moments and lost by a single point, 20-19. Baltimore led for the majority of the game but were outscored by eight points in the fourth quarter. Their late-game heroics were not enough to result in a victory this time around, and they now drop to 8-4 on the season.
NFL
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Steelers come back, then hold on to shock the Ravens, 20-19

The sky is no longer falling in Steeler Nation. How can it be when you upset the Baltimore Ravens?. Behind a late-game vintage performance by both sides of the ball, the Steelers overcame an ugly first half and rallied to beat their arch rivals, 20-19, Sunday evening at Heinz Field — though it was about as close as you can get, with a 2-point conversion try in the final seconds falling off tight end Mark Andrews’ fingertips that would’ve won it for Baltimore.
NFL
russellstreetreport.com

Ravens Fall in Pittsburgh, 20-19

The Ravens fell to the Steelers 20-19 in Pittsburgh. RSR staff react to the loss here…. Unlike many of you, I have no problem with the call to go for two at the end. Play for the win on the road, for the tie at home, right? With the news that John Harbaugh knew he would be without Marlon Humphrey in an OT period, the call makes even more sense. It just didn’t work out.
NFL
Denver Post

Instant analysis from Ravens’ 20-19 loss to Pittsburgh Steelers

Here’s what the Baltimore Sun sports staff had to say immediately after the Ravens’ 20-19 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at Heinz Field:. Jonas Shaffer, reporter: The Ravens (8-4) opened the season with an overtime loss to the Raiders in Las Vegas. They went on to win their next six one-score games, including an overtime victory against the Minnesota Vikings. So it’s not altogether concerning that the Ravens’ run of luck, or whatever you want to call it, reached an end Sunday. What is concerning is everything else: the mounting injuries, the presnap penalties, Lamar Jackson’s pocket presence, the defensive breakdowns. The Ravens entered Sunday as the AFC’s top seed, but they still regularly struggle to string together even three quality quarters.
NFL
recordargusnews.com

Browns place Njoku on COVID-19 list, could miss Ravens game

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns tight end David Njoku was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list Tuesday and could miss Sunday’s crucial matchup against AFC North-leading Baltimore. Njoku leads Cleveland with 407 yards receiving and he scored the Browns’ only touchdown in a 16-10 loss to the Ravens on Nov. 28. The loss of Njoku would be a major blow to […]
NFL
Sports
ClutchPoints

Baltimore Ravens: 4 bold predictions for Week 12 vs. Browns

The 7-3 Baltimore Ravens are set to take on the 6-5 Cleveland Browns in a division rival Week 12 matchup. Ravens-Browns is an exciting AFC North division rivalry game and will cause big movement in the division standings. Both of these teams have playoff aspirations and they near each other...
NFL
Boston Herald

Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens’ 20-19 loss to Steelers | COMMENTARY

Here’s how the Ravens graded out at each position after a 20-19 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at Heinz Field:. Lamar Jackson’s struggles aren’t from his mechanics, but his inability to quickly process and read the defense when pressured, particularly from the outside. His first and sometimes only look is to tight end Mark Andrews. These struggles have been present ever since the Ravens’ loss to the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 7. Regardless, Jackson still made plays with his running ability and elusiveness on passing plays Sunday. He missed a lot of wide-open receivers, and his first interception stopped a scoring drive early in the game. Grade: C-
NFL
steelers.com

Steelers defeat Ravens, 20-19

It took a while, but the Steelers finally found their way past the Ravens. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's second touchdown pass of the day to wide receiver Diontae Johnson, a 5-yard strike with 1:48 left in regulation, provided the first and only lead the Steelers would need in a 20-19 victory this afternoon at Heinz Field.
NFL
foxbaltimore.com

Ravens still lead AFC North, but fail to gain two-game lead

John Harbaugh went for the win in Pittsburgh. The Ravens chose to go for two with seconds left in the game after their fourth quarter touchdown drive, but quarterback Lamar Jackson's pass fell incomplete to tight end Mark Andrews. Instead of gaining a two-game lead in the AFC North, Pittsburgh came up with the 20-19 win and saved its season.
NFL
Yardbarker

Steelers Rule Out Two Players vs. Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without two players as they face off against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 13. Cornerback Joe Haden and defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs will not be available against the Ravens. Haden is out with a foot injury and Buggs an ankle. Haden misses his third-straight game...
