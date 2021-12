The University of Texas at Arlington will use a $1.5 million grant to support domestic doctoral students specializing in Internet-of-Things (IoT) study and research. Ishfaq Ahmad, a UT Arlington professor in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, is the principal investigator on the project, which includes $1.2 million from the U.S. Department of Education and $300,000 from UT Arlington. Doctoral students will focus on the Internet of Things, which are networks of sensors, software and other technology that connect with one another and exchange data.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO