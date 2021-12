Chainlink price analysis is bullish today. Price has increased up to $21. Support for LINK is present at $19. The Chainlink price analysis is bullish for today, as the coin’s price has increased to $21.8 after constant bullish efforts. The bulls are in the lead for the third day as the coin rejected further downside below $19.4 on 5th December. Earlier to this, LINK observed high losses as the price trend was downwards since 12th November when the coin started its downward journey from $34.7, losing a good chunk of value. There were bullish periods in between the downslide but on a smaller scale. However, the recent bullish episode is comparatively better, as relatively more recovery has been made by bulls this time as compared to the earlier tries.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO