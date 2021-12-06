ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Transparent Monitoring: From Idea to Reality

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTransparent monitoring refers to datasets, tools, and portals that support countries’ needs in the land use sector. Transparent monitoring can provide complementary data and approaches to national monitoring systems. Countries, subnational governments, grassroots organizations and Indigenous Peoples’ organizations need to know that transparent approaches can help them promote their agendas...

The Restoration Alliance

Local change agents, youth and small initiatives, working on ecosystem restoration often struggle to attract funding for their innovative projects. In this session with donors and funding partners, we will explore how to bridge the finance gap between small projects and financial flows.
Agroecology: Ecosystem-based Adaptation in Agriculture

The purpose of this session is to emphasize the strategic opportunity for a progressive agenda on climate change resilience that exists when the agriculture and climate change communities pursue joint programs and strategies. The challenges posed by climate change to agriculture and food systems are too large and the time too short to respond to them through a siloed approach. To this end, the session presents agroecology as ecosystem-based adaptation in agriculture and identifies areas to develop agroecology and ecosystem-based adaptation further.
Greening Finance & Financing Green: Opportunities and Challenges for a Holistic Approach to Boosting Finance for Nature

The question is not if we move, but if we are able to move quickly enough, and if we are able to move together and create the right alliances,” said Carole Dieschbourg, Luxembourg’s Minister for the Environment, Climate and Sustainable Development, in her opening address at the fourth GLF Investment Case Symposium in 2019. ‘Financing green’ and ‘greening finance’ are two sides of the same coin, and they enable us to respond to the above challenge by providing an opportunity for increased coherence and depth in efforts to achieve ecosystem restoration objectives and zero-deforestation value chains while delivering the mitigation and adaptation benefits our planet requires. As the World Bank defines it, ‘financing green’ refers to the financing of projects that contribute – or intend to contribute – to the conservation, restoration, and sustainable use of biodiversity and its services to people. Meanwhile, ‘greening finance’ is centered on directing financial flows away from projects with a negative impact on biodiversity and ecosystems, and towards projects that mitigate the negative impact – or pursue positive environmental impact as a co-benefit. This plenary will examine ways to hasten the move towards the adoption and incorporation of Nature-based Solutions (NbS) and sustainable land-use approaches in sustainable finance practices while exploring new opportunities to help increase financing for sustainable land use activities.
Forest Allies Community of Practice: Translating Global commitments into Local Action

Forest Allies recognizes that solving the complex drivers of deforestation and forest degradation, addressing the climate crisis, restoring landscapes and empowering local communities requires diverse perspectives and inclusive discussions. This is why we convene forest communities, civil society and the private sector to form durable alliances. Together we identify roadblocks, act as thought leaders in transforming business as usual, advocate for policies which support the principles of Integrated Community Forest Management and elevate the visibility and expertise of forest communities. Join us as we launch our community of practice and learn how you too can become part of the solution.
Climate Finance to Secure Community Governance and Direct Financing

Join a discussion between Indigenous Peoples leaders who support a new perspective in the climate financing architecture that can directly support indigenous and local communities. They will share guiding principles needed to ensure that forest conservation finance from the public and private sector is distributed equitably and directly to forest communities.
Restore Africa: Connecting community led solutions to the carbon market

The Global EverGreening Alliance is announcing a partnership that will launch a landmark carbon program to restore landscapes across six African countries as part of its Restore Africa initiative. As pioneers for multi-sector collaboration, we’re driving Natural Capital Investment to support the transition to climate-smart landscapes through the most simple and scalable approaches.
Putting the Food System at the Top of the Climate Action Agenda

The global food system is responsible for about one third of global human-caused greenhouse gas emissions (GHG), with most of those emissions attributed to agriculture and land use. Through their voice and platforms, food and beverage companies have a critical role to play; 1) to help drive a shift to a more sustainable food system; and 2) to help create a positive feedback loop, supporting governments pushing for the achievement of major climate goals, while underscoring the food system as a major climate driver and an essential part of the climate solution. To make this happen we need governments to step up and give the food sector the attention it deserves. The sector is significantly underrepresented on the agenda at COP 26 and in global efforts to combat climate change. We are calling on both governments and companies to do more.
Increasing Local Impacts: From Finance Commitments to Bold Action

Less than 2% of all climate finance flows are currently channeled to small-scale farmers (IFAD, 2020). Nature-based solutions (NbS) have the potential to reconcile social, economic and environmental interests. If financed at the level required, they can generate positive impacts for rural populations, including green jobs, long-term provision of ecosystem services, and climate change adaptation and mitigation benefits. This plenary will address possible ways of solving the funding gap for local communities and explore good practices for greening finance and financing green with potential for local impacts at scale. Reflecting on the key messages and proposals discussed during the day, the plenary will lay out concrete actions to be taken by various stakeholders – including the private sector – in order to increase sustainable finance flows for NbS. The session will also highlight lessons learned and good practices on how sustainable value chains and financing mechanisms can improve financing for NbS and benefit-sharing.
Welcome to Restor, where restoration data comes with just a click on a map

In 2019, a group of scientists from Swiss university ETH Zurich published a pivotal study saying that global degraded landscapes, collectively about the size of the U.S., could support the planting of some 1 trillion trees. This would, it said, reduce atmospheric carbon dioxide by a whopping 25 percent. The...
Nature Based Solutions for Climate Action in Latin America

An open discussion between ministers and CEOs of impact investment firms on the strategies, opportunities and challenges on using nature-based solutions for climate mitigation and adaptation in Latin America. The discussion will center on current strategies in the region that highlight the role of land-based actions in mitigation and adaptation. Examples of activities, their cost effectiveness and co-benefits will be discussed. This session is organized by Initiative 20×20, an alliance of 18 countries launched at COP 20 that aims to protect and restore 50 million hectares of the region’s ecosystems.
GIZ: How can we build greener supply chains? | #GLFClimate 2021

How can we develop greener supply chains that support healthy ecosystems and livelihoods? Nature-positive supply chains are quickly catching on, and they could hold the key to greening the global economy. Learn more in this session at #GLFClimate, hosted by GIZ on behalf of the German Federal Ministry of the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety (BMU).
Liquid marbles: how this tiny, emerging technology could solve carbon capture and storage problems

Carbon capture and storage (CCS) has been touted, again and again, as one of the critical technologies that could help Australia reach its climate targets, and features heavily in the federal government’s plan for net-zero emissions by 2050. CCS is generally when emissions are captured at the source, such as from a coal-fired power station, trucked to a remote location and stored underground. But critics say investing in CCS means betting on technology that’s not yet proven to work at scale. Indeed, technology-wise, the design of effective carbon-capturing materials, both solid and liquid, has historically been a challenging task. So...
GLF Climate Closing Plenary – Frontiers of Change

We are poised at a critical moment in human and planetary history: the decisive decade to act against climate change and restore our relationship with nature. Over the last three days, we have heard extensively about why forests, food and finance are key to securing a sustainable future. But what...
Pandemic mystery: Scientists focus on COVID’s animal origins

Nearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, the origin of the virus tormenting the world remains shrouded in mystery. Most scientists believe it emerged in the wild and jumped from bats to humans, either directly or through another animal. Others theorize it escaped from a Chinese lab. Now, with the global COVID-19 death toll surpassing […]
Tropical forests can recover surprisingly quickly on deforested lands – and letting them regrow naturally is an effective and low-cost way to slow climate change

Tropical forests are among the world’s best tools for fighting climate change and the loss of wild species. They store huge quantities of carbon, shelter thousands of plants and animals and are home to Indigenous peoples who sustain them. That’s why more than 100 world leaders pledged to halt deforestation by 2030 at the recent United Nations conference on climate change in Glasgow. Many organizations and communities are working to restore native forests by reclaiming unproductive or abandoned land and carrying out costly tree-planting efforts. These efforts are designed to encourage the return of native plants and animals and to recover...
Solar curtailment is emerging as a new challenge to overcome as Australia dashes for rooftop solar

Almost a third of Australia’s estimated ten million households now have solar on the roof. But as the nation moving fastest to produce energy on our homes, we are also encountering teething problems, such as “curtailment” of output. This issue will be one we have to overcome as ever more Australians install solar. Our grids were designed primarily for large fossil fuel power stations transmitting electricity in one direction, while solar households both consume and export power. That means in some conditions, household solar may contribute to spikes in voltage levels outside of the acceptable range, especially as voltage levels are...
