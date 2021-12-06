Robert J. Williams

CHICAGO (AP) — Jussie Smollett’s conviction for lying to police about a racist, homophobic attack came nearly three years after his report of a horrifying hate crime quickly became part of a polarized political landscape, with people — including the president of the United States — weighing in from all over.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Bob Dole will lie in state Thursday at the U.S. Capitol, as the president and others gather to pay tribute to an “American giant” who served the country in war and in politics with pragmatism, self-deprecating wit and a bygone era’s sense of common civility.
(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump's efforts to block the release of potentially damning White House records hit a new snag in court -- but his promise to appeal all but guarantees the final call will land with the Supreme Court. The ruling by a federal appeals court on...
TUXTLA GUTIERREZ, Mexico (AP) — Rescue workers rushing to a highway accident found a horrific scene of death and injury after a freight truck jammed with as many as 200 migrants tipped over and crashed into the base of a steel pedestrian bridge in southern Mexico. The migrants inside...
Former reality TV star Josh Duggar was convicted Thursday of downloading and possessing child sex abuse images on his work computer. A federal jury in Fayetteville, Arkansas, found the 33-year-old Duggar guilty on one count each of receiving and possessing child pornography. He faces up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 for each count when he’s sentenced.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday signed off on booster shots of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine for 16- and 17-year-olds who are six months past their second shot, clearing the way for vaccinations to start. The move comes amid a surge in infections nationwide due to the delta...
President Biden spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday afternoon to assure him that the U.S. and European allies will take “strong” steps to punish Russia if it invades Ukraine. The call Thursday afternoon lasted over an hour, and a senior Biden administration official characterized it as...
Travis Scott says he didn't know a mass casualty event was unfolding as he performed at his Astroworld festival. Scott sat down with radio host Charlamagne Tha God for his first interview since 10 people died at the event on November 5. "I didn't even know the exact detail until...
MINNEAPOLIS – Witness testimony is underway in the manslaughter trial of former Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, police Officer Kim Potter in the death of Minneapolis 20-year-old Daunte Wright, renewing attention over the debate of police use of force and raising questions about how an officer could mistake a handgun for a stun gun.
