One woman has shared a receipt from her dinner where she decided not to tip the waitress who served her, instead sharing her discontent at the service.TikToker @biglez7704 had eaten dinner at the Metro Diner in North Carolina when, instead of leaving money to tip the waitress, she decided to give her server a literal tip by writing: “Do Better!!!” on the tip line of the receipt.During the clip, the TikToker didn’t pull any punches and can be heard saying: “When your service sucked, here’s your tip b**ch.”In the video caption, she also described what the service was like...

