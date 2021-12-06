ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Bulldog Insider conversation: Marcus McMaryion on the New Mexico Bowl, Kalen DeBoer to Washington and Jake Haener in the transfer portal

By Andrew Marden
 4 days ago

There was a lot going on at Fresno State this week! Former Fresno State quarterback Marcus McMaryion joins the Bulldog Insider to talk with Andrew Marden about all of the headlines surrounding the Bulldogs.

Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener to stay with Bulldogs

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Jake Haener is staying with the Bulldogs after all, as he announced in a video message on Thursday he is not going to transfer and is looking forward to finishing out his college career at Fresno State. In that video posted on the Fresno State football Twitter page, Haener apologized to […]
FRESNO, CA
Tedford says he is “blessed” to be back at Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – In a live interview with Sports Central’s Scott Bemis, returning head football coach Jeff Tedford talks about the excitement of being back, his health, possible facility upgrades and the immediacy of recruiting, among other things.
FRESNO, CA
Jeff Tedford returns as Fresno State head football coach

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A familiar face has returned to lead the Fresno State football team: Jeff Tedford. The Bulldogs’ head coach from 2017-2019, Tedford is once again the team’s head coach. He replaces Kalen DeBoer, who was hired on November 29th to be the head football coach at the University of Washington. Tedford, who […]
FRESNO, CA
