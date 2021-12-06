Bulldog Insider conversation: Marcus McMaryion on the New Mexico Bowl, Kalen DeBoer to Washington and Jake Haener in the transfer portal
There was a lot going on at Fresno State this week! Former Fresno State quarterback Marcus McMaryion joins the Bulldog Insider to talk with Andrew Marden about all of the headlines surrounding the Bulldogs.
