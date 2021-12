Rarely has a team appreciated a winning streak, even a modest run of three consecutive wins, more. The Rockets had suffered too much for too long to take their three wins in Toyota Center for granted. And they played well, beating a pair of good teams, Chicago and Charlotte, that had come to town on rolls, and leading the Thunder on Monday by as much as 21, their largest lead since they led the Thunder by 35 in the season’s second game.

