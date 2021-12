From dispatches on the ground, it’s more than evident that this year, Art Basel Miami Beach has been as chaotic, joyful, layered and semi-exhausting as it’s always been, despite the fact that the art world (and everyone else) is coming out of a still-ongoing pandemic. Many interesting events have already taken place, including an Artists Rights Society talk about NFTs and an Azealia Banks concert where, in order to gain entry, you had to present a crypto-wallet containing, at minimum, five tokens of the Friends With Benefits cryptocurrency. However, as the weekend draws to a close, there are still a number of fascinating happenings that have yet to take place.

