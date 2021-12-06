ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myanmar court sentences Suu Kyi in trial condemned as political

By Shibani Mahtani
Washington Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Myanmar court on Monday found ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi guilty of charges including inciting public unrest and sentenced her to four years in prison — the first in a series of verdicts that could keep the 76-year-old Nobel laureate detained for the rest of her life....

