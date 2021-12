Gervonta “Tank” Davis put his 25-0 record, as well as his WBA lightweight title, on the line against the 22-1-1 Isaac Cruz Sunday in a scheduled 12 round affair that Showtime Pay Per View aired live from LA’s Staple’s Center. The first round was extremely interesting. Cruz was all action, while Davis was able to land hard. By round’s end, Davis got rocked, and Cruz went down to the canvas courtesy of a slip. Davis effectively employed distance in the second, which allowed him to land his missile-like shots. Still, Cruz had his moments when he was able to close in on the defending champion.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO