These Homeowners Are Creating Unique Spaces For their Pets

With their cute appearance and docile reputation, domestic rabbits are one of the most popular pets in the United States, second only to cats and dogs. There is much to love about rabbits–however, many people who bring one home do not realize how much care and attention these intelligent, socially complex animals require. Contrary to what some new pet owners expect, they need lots of space, frequent socialization, and regular visits to the vet in order to stay healthy and happy in captivity. Nor are rabbits always mild-mannered; like any animal, they can behave aggressively when scared or improperly handled. Domestic rabbits can indeed make good pets, but only when given the time and commitment they need from their caretakers in order to thrive.

