Nursing home director accused of making fake vaccination cards

Cover picture for the articleA nursing leader at a South Carolina skilled nursing facility is facing charges for allegedly producing fake COVID-19 vaccination cards in what’s believed to be the first case of its kind in the state. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina announced the charges Friday against...

Shore News Network

Federal Indictment Returned Against Nursing Director for Producing Fraudulent COVID Vaccine Cards and Lying to Federal Investigators

Columbia, South Carolina — Acting United States Attorney M. Rhett DeHart announced today that a Federal Grand Jury in Columbia returned a multiple-count indictment in connection with the production of fraudulent COVID-19 Vaccination Record Cards, the first such criminal prosecution in the District of South Carolina. Tammy McDonald, 53, of...
COLUMBIA, SC
Island Packet Online

Top Columbia, SC rehab center nurse indicted for faking COVID vaccination cards

A top nurse at a Columbia skilled nursing and rehabilitation center has been indicted on federal charges of creating false COVID-19 vaccination cards. Tammy McDonald, 53, a registered nurse and director of nursing at the rehabilitation center, also lied to agents with the FBI and U.S. Health and Human Services Department when confronted about the false cards, an indictment in the case said. The rehabilitation center was not identified in the indictment, which was unsealed and made public Thursday morning.
COLUMBIA, SC
CBS19

Nursing homes in limbo over President’s Biden’s vaccine mandate

TYLER, Texas — Texas sits at the bottom half of the country when it comes to staff vaccination rates in nursing homes. The battle continues over vaccine mandates in the courts. The reality for nursing homes is they will be able to keep unvaccinated staff members who would have been forced to go under rules by the Biden Administration.
TYLER, TX
