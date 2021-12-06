UK headed to Citrus Bowl

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) signals to the crowd as he crosses the goal line during the first half of a game against Louisville on Nov. 27 at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville. Associated Press

WKU going to Boca Raton, Louisville to First Responder Bowl

The Kentucky, Western Kentucky and Louisville football teams finally learned of their postseason destinations Sunday afternoon.

No. 22 UK (9-3) is slated for the Vrbo Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida, where it will face Big Ten runner-up and No. 15 Iowa (10-3) on New Year’s Day.

WKU (8-5) will also travel to Florida, as the Hilltoppers compete at the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl against the Sun Belt Conference’s Appalachian State (10-3) on Dec. 18.

The Cardinals (6-6), meanwhile, will head to the ServPro First Responder Bowl in Dallas to take on the Mountain West’s Air Force (9-3) on Dec. 28.

Kentucky’s bowl appearance marks a program-best sixth consecutive postseason bid after the Wildcats finished second in the Southeastern Conference’s East Division. It will be UK’s first meeting with Iowa, which fell to No. 2 Michigan in Saturday’s Big Ten title game. The contest will be held at 1 p.m. at Camping World Stadium and will be televised on ABC.

The Cats are no strangers to the Citrus Bowl, either. UK defeated Penn State 27-24 in Orlando in 2018, in front of a crowd of 59,167.

The Hawkeyes last played in the Citrus Bowl in 2005 when they took a 30-25 win over Nick Saban’s LSU squad with a 56-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Drew Tate to wide receiver Warren Holloway as time expired.

Tickets for the Citrus Bowl are available via Ticketmaster by visiting bigtime.games/2022vcbtix. Groups of 10 or more may call the Florida Citrus Sports offices at 407-423-2476.

WKU will be making its third consecutive postseason appearance under third-year coach Tyson Helton and its eighth bowl trip in the past 10 seasons. The Hilltoppers opened the 2021 campaign just 1-4 before reeling off seven straight wins prior to Saturday’s loss to Texas-San Antonio in the Conference USA championship game.

The Boca Raton Bowl is set for 10 a.m. CT at FAU Stadium and will be aired on ESPN.

The last time Western appeared in the Boca Raton Bowl was 2016, when the Hilltoppers took a 51-31 win over Memphis.

App State, the Sun Belt runner-up, earned a bowl bid for the seventh straight year after moving to the FBS level in 2014. The Mountaineers have won all previous bowl outings, as well, despite playing with interim head coaches in two of those matchups.

The last time WKU and App State squared off was in the second round of the NCAA I-AA playoffs on Dec. 2, 2000. The Mountaineers won 17-14 in Bowling Green.

Tickets for the Boca Raton Bowl can be purchased by calling the WKU Ticket Office at 270-745-5222 this week during normal business hours.

Louisville will be making its first trip to the First Responder Bowl, and it will be the Cardinals’ first postseason trip since reaching the Music City Bowl in 2019. The game is set for 2:15 p.m. CT at Gerald Ford Stadium and will be televised by ESPN.

U of L became bowl-eligible by winning two of its last three regular-season contests, with victories over Syracuse and Duke.

The Cards’ matchup against Air Force will be the first in school history, as well.

The Falcons, who closed the regular season on a three-game winning streak, last played in the postseason when they claimed a victory at the 2019 Cheez-It Bowl.

Tickets to the First Responder Bowl can be purchased at https://uofl.me/2021FBBowlTIX.