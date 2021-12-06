Long-term care providers get help from National Guard

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD), in partnership with the Indiana Health Care Association and the Indiana Center for Assisted Living, is hosting a virtual job fair featuring four long-term care providers that are hiring statewide. The virtual job fair will run from 9:30 am to 10:30 am Central time (10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. EST) on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. Human resources professionals from each company will discuss qualifications needed, pay and benefits, and how to apply for current job openings. A news release said t hey are actively hiring administrators, registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, personal care attendants, certified nursing assistants, dietary managers and more. “Long-term care is a critical industry for the state of Indiana, and fully staffing these facilities is of utmost importance to the state’s well-being,” said DWD Commissioner Fred Payne. “We are pleased to partner with the Indiana Health Care Association and four of its member providers to announce these important opportunities to potential jobseekers.” Officials also say individuals who are interested in the virtual job fair but unable to attend should still register as all registrants will receive a link to the recording. Here is the registration link.

