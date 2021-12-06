ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long-term care providers get help from National Guard

By Danielle Brown
McKnight's
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProviders in New York and Minnesota are receiving additional help from National Guard forces to aid with severe staffing shortages amid worries about the omicron variant. NY Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) last week announced her state was ready to deploy National Guard members to help short-staffed nursing homes. On Thursday, she...

www.mcknights.com

xrock1039.com

Indiana Virtual Job Fair Featuring Long-Term Care Providers

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD), in partnership with the Indiana Health Care Association and the Indiana Center for Assisted Living, is hosting a virtual job fair featuring four long-term care providers that are hiring statewide. The virtual job fair will run from 9:30 am to 10:30 am Central time (10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. EST) on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. Human resources professionals from each company will discuss qualifications needed, pay and benefits, and how to apply for current job openings. A news release said t hey are actively hiring administrators, registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, personal care attendants, certified nursing assistants, dietary managers and more. “Long-term care is a critical industry for the state of Indiana, and fully staffing these facilities is of utmost importance to the state’s well-being,” said DWD Commissioner Fred Payne. “We are pleased to partner with the Indiana Health Care Association and four of its member providers to announce these important opportunities to potential jobseekers.” Officials also say individuals who are interested in the virtual job fair but unable to attend should still register as all registrants will receive a link to the recording. Here is the registration link.
INDIANA STATE
WHEC TV-10

Hochul: National Guard to help nursing homes

NEW YORK CITY (WHEC) - New York Governor Kathy Hochul says she is prepared to deploy National Guard members to nursing homes in upstate New York that have been crippled by staffing shortages. The Finger Lakes region currently has just 9% of available staffed hospital capacity, Central New York has...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

National Guard members to help Uniondale care facility facing staff shortage

National Guard members will be deployed to the A. Holly Patterson Extended Care facility in Uniondale to help with staffing shortages caused by the pandemic. According to the New York National Guard, under the direction of Gov. Kathy Hochul, 120 National Guard personnel who are medically trained have been identified to alleviate staff shortages across the state.
UNIONDALE, NY
State
Minnesota State
boreal.org

Minnesota partners with colleges, providers to ease long-term care staff shortages

Long-term care providers could soon receive much-needed support to fill vacant certified nursing assistant (CNA) positions, after the unveiling of a new state-backed training partnership Monday. Governor Tim Walz and health officials announced the initiative, which involves a partnership between colleges in the Minnesota State system, long-term providers and the...
MINNESOTA STATE
Herald-Palladium

National Guard helping virus-sapped states, hospitals

More U.S. states desperate to defend against COVID-19 are calling on the National Guard and other military personnel to assist virus-weary medical staffs at hospitals and other care centers. People who became sick after refusing to get vaccinated are overwhelming hospitals in certain states, especially in the Northeast and the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Person
Kathy Hochul
Kiplinger

5 Steps to Getting Help From a Home Care Agency

Being a caregiver is a stressful, nonstop job so finding a nonmedical home care service to help out can be a blessing. But you also need to find the right person to care for your loved one. Here are five steps to take to help you find a home care...
wagmtv.com

Maine National Guard Called on to Help Healthcare Facilities

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Members of the Maine National Guard are being deployed to health care facilities around the state starting next week. Governor Janet Mills announced the activation of about 75 members of Maine’s National guard during a Maine CDC briefing earlier today. She says this will expand and support the health care system’s capacity to treat patients in reaction to recent spikes in Covid 19 infections across the state.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
manchesterinklink.com

Medical teams from National Guard, FEMA called in to help hospitals with surge

CONCORD, NH – Gov. Chris Sununu is calling up 70 members of the New Hampshire National Guard and FEMA is sending medical teams to help hospitals with the COVID-19 surge. Sununu announced a number of other initiatives using federal money to help add health-care staff where needed in hospitals and nursing homes.
CONCORD, NH
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin National Guard Helping Fill Worker Shortages at Mental Health and Disability Care Facilities

(Terry Bell, WRN) The Wisconsin National Guard is helping fill worker shortages at mental health and disability care facilities. The Department of Health Services says about 60 troops have been sent to work as nursing assistants at Wisconsin’s four mental health facilities. They’ve completed a 16-hour nursing assistant class, and are working to finish the official 59-hour class to become certified nursing assistants.
WISCONSIN STATE
SmartAsset

How to Pay for Long-Term Care

The costs of long-term care for older adults can be significant, and federal Medicare health insurance benefits do not cover most of these costs. Most people who incur costs for long-term care cover them with a combination of personal savings, … Continue reading → The post How to Pay for Long-Term Care appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
HEALTH SERVICES
Street.Com

Will You Need Long-Term Care Insurance?

When it comes to long-term care insurance, there are four major solutions to consider, Rona Loshak, a founding partner of Karp Loshak Long-Term Care Insurance Solutions Brokerage, said in a recent interview with TheStreet’s Retirement Daily. According to Loshak, there are stand-alone plans; state partnership plans; hybrid plans, and annuities...
PERSONAL FINANCE
MilitaryTimes

National Guard to help hospitals in Maine, New Hampshire

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine’s governor activated as many as 75 members of the Maine National Guard on Wednesday to help expand capacity at health care facilities. The state is dealing with a surge in COVID-19 that has challenged its hospitals. A record of 379 people were hospitalized Wednesday with the virus.
MAINE STATE
