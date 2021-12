The Denver Nuggets are not exactly a great team right now, something that can be understood by anyone who can see their 12-12 record and remember that both Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. are injured. They still have reigning MVP Nikola Jokic, of course, which makes them a dangerous opponent on any given night, but that makes the plan for beating them more clear: Stop Jokic, and you stop the Nuggets.

