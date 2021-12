Actor Tony Goldwyn describes filming National Geographic's new show The Hot Zone: Anthrax during the COVID-19 pandemic as a deeply weird experience. "It was crazy," says the Scandal star, who can currently be seen in the Oscars-buzzy film King Richard. "I mean, the fact that we were living through a pandemic while we were making a show about this was surreal. We shot in Toronto from February 'til June. It was four months in a lockdown, so I was basically alone. Plus, I was at work with masks and shields on my face. It gave me some pretty crazy dreams!"

