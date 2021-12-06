ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Wolf | Nathalie Biancheri Talks About Humor As An Element Of Storytelling [Exclusive Interview]

By Nancy Tapia
lrmonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLily Rose Depp stars as “Wildcat” in director Nathalie Biancheri’s WOLF, a Focus Features release. | Courtesy of Focus Features. The filmmaker Nathalie Biancheri brings a different perspective of species dysphoria in Wolf. Starring Lily-Rose Depp And George MacKay. The Synopsis. Believing he is a wolf trapped in a...

lrmonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
lrmonline.com

Joe Pantoliano Talks About Enabling Trauma In Hide And Seek [Exclusive Interview]

Joe Pantoliano in Hide And Seek | Courtesy of Saban Films. Joe Pantoliano participates in the psychological thriller Hide And Seek. Starring Jonathan Rhys Meyers. Jonathan Rhys Meyers stars in the intense psychological thriller filled with shocking twists and turns. After the death of his wealthy father, Noah (Jonathan Rhys Meyers, “The 12th Man”) seeks his outcast brother to make amends and share the family fortune. But the family harbors a dark secret and a series of cryptic clues will lead Noah on a terrifying trail to the truth that threatens to tear him apart from the ones he loves the most.
MOVIES
Collider

‘Wolf’ Review: Nathalie Biancheri Crafts a Haunting Fable about Humanity and Identity

With her debut feature Wolf, writer-director Nathalie Biancheri crafts a powerful parable about trans identity, filtering it through a story about people who identify as a different species. In clumsy hands, the metaphor would fall apart and into the open arms of bigots who snidely say things like “I identify as an attack helicopter.” But Biancheri’s film works because of its empathetic understanding of identity and humanity and how the shortcomings of the latter can limit the former. With a dynamic, physical lead performance from George MacKay, Wolf is a haunting exploration of those seeking to live as themselves and those whose cruelty and fear wish to limit that identity.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lily Rose Depp
lrmonline.com

Jon Spira on the Admiration of Old School Stuntmen in Documentary Hollywood Bulldogs [Exclusive Interview]

Today’s Hollywood stunts utilize green screens, CGI, and even trained specialized stuntpeople who went to school for this profession. However, the yesteryear’s stuntmen that dominated before the 1990s came from a variety of backgrounds to take beatings and risk their lives on screen as documented in Jon Spira’s Hollywood Bulldogs: The Rise and Falls of the Great British Stuntmen.
MOVIES
MovieMaker

Wolf Writer-Director Nathalie Biancheri Uses Species Dysphoria as a Jumping Off Point to Explore Identity

Nathalie Biancheri became fascinated with the concept of species dysphoria, in which a person believes their body is in the wrong species. Her new feature as writer-director, Wolf, focuses on what might happen if this unique phenomenon was more widespread. This led her to imagine a clinic that exclusively treats teenagers suffering from the condition.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary#Dysphoria#Apps#Film Festivals#Focus Features#Italian#Lrmexclusive#Lrm Online#Geekscholars Movie News#Nerd Flix Chill#Marvel Multiverse Mondays
lrmonline.com

Scarlett Estevez and Alexis Carra on Fun Holiday Film Disney Channel’s Christmas Again?! [Exclusive Interview]

CHRISTMAS AGAIN – After experiencing a lackluster Christmas with her family, high-spirited teenager Rowena “Ro” makes a wish to a neighborhood Santa for a “do-over,” and unexpectedly finds herself reliving Christmas day over and over…and over again. Now, in order to break the strange magical loop, Ro must learn to appreciate her loving family as it is, as well as the true meaning of Christmas. (Disney/Jean Whiteside) DANIEL SUNJATA, SCARLETT ESTEVEZ, ALEXIS CARRA.
THEATER & DANCE
Deadline

Jimmy Kimmel Pitches Hallmark Execs On Holiday Films, Vampires & Woodchippers Included

Jimmy Kimmel recruited some actual Hallmark Channel execs – CEO Wonya Lucas, EVP of programming Lisa Hamilton Daly and SVP of programming Samantha DiPippo – for a comedy bit on last night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live in which he pitches some very Kimmel-esque Hallmark holiday movie projects. Some titles: Gnome For The Holidays, A Christmas Hamilton (“creepy age difference,” says an exec about the possible stars), Elf Off The Shelf (don’t ask) and Christmas In Transylvania, featuring the memorable tag line “Love Sucks.” Finally, Kimmel proposes Deck the Hallmark, starring himself as Santa, the execs as themselves and a surprise guest as Mrs. Clause. And yes, there’s a trailer, included in the video above. Jimmy Kimmel Live airs weeknights at 11:35 on ABC.  
MOVIES
Deadline

Thandiwe Newton Joins Channing Tatum In ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’

Thandiwe Newton is the newest cast member in the Magic Mike universe as the Westworld star is in talks to co-star opposite Channing Tatum in Magic Mike’s Last Dance, which will premiere exclusively on HBO Max. Steven Soderbergh, who directed the first film, returns to direct this pic with Reid Carolyn writing the script. Gregory Jacobs, who directed the 2015 hit Magic Mike XXL, returns to produce along with Carolin, Nick Wechsler and Peter Kiernan. The first two films combined to gross nearly $300 million worldwide and, in 2017, the franchise spawned the successful stage show Magic Mike Live. Plot details for this pic are unknown at this time. Newton has earned three Emmy nominations for her work on Westworld, HBO’s acclaimed sci-fi series that is heading to its fourth season. She is coming off of starring in Reminiscence, opposite Hugh Jackman, and recently wrapped production on the Amazon Studios pic All the Old Knives with Chris Pine.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Documentaries
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hot 107.9

Tabitha Brown Talks About Her New YouTube Originals Preschool Series, ‘Tab Time’ In Exclusive Interview

Actress and creator Tabitha Brown debuted her YouTube Originals preschool series, Tab Time, last week (Dec. 1). Brown sat down with Sammy to discuss the new 10-episode series in an exclusive interview. Tabitha Brown was one of our winners of the 2020 Quarantine Awards for creating viral content that was both inspiring and informative. Brown prides […]
TV & VIDEOS
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Where is Nancy McKeon in 2021 as she misses Facts Of Life reunion?

As part of the latest Live in Front Of A Studio Audience special, which recreates classic sitcoms live, the original cast of The Facts Of Life reunited. Nancy McKeon was absent from the cast reunion, however, leaving fans wondering where she is now. We take a look at what Nancy McKeon has been up to in 2021.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy