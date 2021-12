Chase Elliott did not have the success on the track this year that he had last season. But he might have had as much, if not more, fun. Many equate winning with fun, so it would be easy to dismiss such thinking. But anyone who watched Elliott throughout this season could see that he was more relaxed and at ease, even though he had fewer wins (two rather than five) and finished worse in the standings (fourth rather than first).

MOTORSPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO