The Ashes series begins on Wednesday in Brisbane where England will be hoping to avoid a repeat of their previous disastrous starts.Here the PA news agency looks back at some of the howlers at the Gabba that have proved costly in previous series.DeFreitas unnerved by last-minute switch of endsIn 1994, Phil DeFreitas saw his first ball dispatched to the boundary by opener Michael Slater, who hit another wide delivery over third slip for four in the same over.Slater went on to smash 176 as England lost the first Test and then the Ashes 3-1.The build-up had been chaotic with...

