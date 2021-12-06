ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Legal official: Myanmar court sentences ousted leader Suu Kyi to 4 years for incitement, breaking virus restrictions

By Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGKOK (AP) — Legal official: Myanmar court sentences ousted leader...

spectrumlocalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

What’s happening in Myanmar?

Unrest has gripped Myanmar. Peaceful pro-democracy street demonstrations and work stoppages have given way to paramilitary operations in opposition to the country’s ruthless military, which seized power in a coup d’etat on 1 February. Military leaders’ initially restrained response to the first waves of protests, civil disobedience and general strikes...
POLITICS
AFP

Myanmar court delays verdict in Suu Kyi incitement trial: source

A Myanmar junta court on Tuesday postponed giving a verdict in the incitement trial of ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, a source close to the case told AFP. The court, which had been due to rule on her trial for incitement against the military, adjourned the verdict "until December 6," said the source. In recent weeks, the trials of other ranking members of Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy have wrapped up, with the junta doling out harsh sentences.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myanmar#Incitement#Bangkok#Ap
The Independent

Reports: Myanmar troops burn alive 11 in retaliation attack

Myanmar government troops raided a small northwestern village, rounding up civilians, binding their hands and then burning them alive in apparent retaliation for an attack on a military convoy, according to witnesses and other reports. A video of the aftermath of Tuesday's attack showed the charred bodies of 11 victims, some believed to be teenagers, lying in a circle amid what appeared to be the remains of a hut in Done Taw village in Sagaing region. Outrage spread as the graphic images were shared on social media over what appeared to be the latest of increasingly brutal military attacks...
MILITARY
Reuters

No one above the law, Myanmar junta says of Suu Kyi verdict

Dec 7 (Reuters) - The imprisonment of former Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi showed that no one was above the law, a senior junta official said on Tuesday, and the country's ruling general had commuted her sentence on "grounds of humanity". Nobel laureate Suu Kyi, 76, was sentenced to...
POLITICS
The Independent

Alleged massacre in Myanmar village highlights bitter fight

Outrage spread on social media in Myanmar on Wednesday over images and accounts of the alleged killing and burning of 11 villagers captured by government troops in the country's northwest.Photos and a video of charred corpses in Done Taw village in Sagaing region circulated widely Tuesday. They were said to be have been taken shortly after the men were killed and their bodies set on fire.The material could not be independently verified. An account given to The Associated Press by a person who said he went to the scene generally matched descriptions of the incident carried by independent Myanmar...
ASIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
AFP

Meta bans Myanmar military-backed businesses from all platforms

Facebook parent Meta said Wednesday it has banned all pages and accounts belonging to Myanmar military-backed businesses, expanding its restraints on the country's armed forces.  A spokesman on Wednesday confirmed all pages had now been taken down, following a Tuesday statement saying any "Pages, Groups and Accounts representing military-controlled businesses" would be removed. 
TECHNOLOGY
AOL Corp

Rohingya refugees sue Facebook for $150 billion over Myanmar violence

(Reuters) - Rohingya refugees from Myanmar are suing Meta Platforms Inc, formerly known as Facebook, for $150 billion over allegations that the social media company did not take action against anti-Rohingya hate speech that contributed to violence. A U.S. class-action complaint, filed in California on Monday by law firms Edelson...
POLITICS
AFP

Cambodian strongman to visit Myanmar for talks with junta

Cambodian strongman Hun Sen will travel to Myanmar for talks in January, his spokesman said Tuesday, becoming the first international leader to visit the country since its military seized power in a coup. Myanmar has been in chaos and its economy paralysed since the generals ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian government in February. Hun Sen, who has ruled Cambodia with an iron grip for over three decades, on Monday pledged to "work with" the Myanmar junta, despite widespread international efforts to pile diplomatic pressure on the military. Myanmar's junta-appointed foreign minister Wunna Maung Lwin held talks with Hun Sen in Phnom Penh on Tuesday, where he formally extended the invitation.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Cambodian prince and politician Norodom Ranariddh dies at 77

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia’s Prince Norodom Ranariddh, former prime minister and the son of the late King Norodom Sihanouk, died Sunday in France, Information Minister Khieu Kanharith announced on his Facebook page. He was 77. Khieu Kanharith, who said he learned of the death from Um Daravuth, a...
ASIA
AFP

Malaysian appeal court upholds ex-PM Najib's 1MDB conviction

A Malaysian appeal court Wednesday upheld former leader Najib Razak's conviction and 12-year jail term over the multi-billion-dollar 1MDB scandal, which contributed to his government's downfall in 2018. "We dismiss the appellant's appeal," judge Abdul Karim Abdul Jalil told the Court of Appeal in administrative capital Putrajaya. "We affirm the High Court conviction on all seven charges." The 68-year-old was found guilty on all counts last year in the first of several trials he is facing related to the looting of the 1Malaysia Development Berhad sovereign wealth fund.
POLITICS
The Independent

Top Philippine court: Anti-terror law largely constitutional

The Philippine Supreme Court largely upheld on Thursday the legality of an anti-terrorism law that opponents fear could threaten democracy and muzzle dissent, but struck down a provision preventing street protests, activism and labor strikes from being branded as terrorism by authorities.The court’s decision, only portions of which were released, was generally welcomed by government officials. But left-wing activists and liberals expressed alarm, with a group of leftist lawmakers calling the ruling a “devastating blow to human rights” and another vowing to stage a protest against it on International Human Rights Day on Friday.“We will march to the streets...
ASIA
AFP

'Hold the line': Maria Ressa fights for press freedom under Philippines' Duterte

Veteran Philippine journalist Maria Ressa, who will accept the Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo on Friday, has battled multiple legal cases and online abuse in her campaign for press freedom under President Rodrigo Duterte. The former CNN correspondent co-founded investigative news site Rappler in 2012, bringing together multimedia reporting and social media to offer an edgy take on Philippine current events. Ressa, 58, has been a vocal critic of Duterte and the deadly drug war he launched in 2016, triggering what media advocates say is a grinding series of criminal charges, probes and online attacks against her and Rappler. She was named a Time Person of the Year in 2018 for her work on press freedom, but a series of arrests and one conviction for cyber libel further grew her international profile and drew more attention to her struggle.
ASIA
Esquire

The United States Is the Only Country That Can Bomb Other Countries Without Being at War

The United States is the only country that can drop bombs on other countries without being at war. Thursday was Veterans Day, which some media outlets greeted with headlines and chyrons about how this was the first November 11 in two decades where the U.S. is not fighting people in faraway lands. MSNBC went with, "BIDEN MARKS FIRST VETERANS DAY IN 20 YEARS WITHOUT WAR," while the New York Times initially had, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without a War Underway." It appears this was later amended to, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without Troops in Active Combat."
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy