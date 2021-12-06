Grand Haven schools closed Monday due to threat

Grand Haven Area Public Schools will be closed Monday due to "potential threats of violence."

The closure was announced shortly after 12 a.m. Monday, and includes all after-school events, activities and facility rentals.

"We are working with your local law enforcement agencies as they investigate each report," Superintendent Andy Ingall wrote in a letter to parents. "We take all threats seriously; making threats is a crime. Please speak with your children about the seriousness of making or sharing threats. Law enforcement and school leaders will investigate every threat and take whatever action is warranted to protect our community."

Ingall asked any student or parent who has knowledge of any threats to report them to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office at 616-738-4000. Reports can also be made online at OK2Say by visiting michigan.gov/ok2say/.

"The safety of our students and staff is our top priority," Ingall said.

Fruitport Community Schools remained closed Monday after receiving a threat early Friday morning, and Muskegon Catholic Central is also closed due to a threat.