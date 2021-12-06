Doppler Dave Tracks A Strong Cold Front

A major cold front will move through the Shore area Saturday, plunging the mercury 20 degrees in a span of just hours, prompting thunderstorms along the way. After a sunny day with calm breezes Friday, Saturday will see unseasonably high temperatures, with a high reaching 65 degrees, according to the National Weather Service office in Mount Holly. But there will be a chance of showers in the morning, with a much larger chance of rain and thunderstorms moving through after 4 p.m. A south wind will blow 15 to 25 m.p.h., with gusts as high as 45 m.p.h. Rainfall during the day will be minimal, except in the case of localized thunderstorms.
