In Sydney, ringing in the new year is a go-big-or-stay-home affair. But this year, the celebrations will be even bigger, we suspect. We’ve spent a quarter of the year indoors, and if you're anything like us, you've got some catching up to do when it comes to big nights out. So, why not spend your last hoorah of the year in the company of Sydney's greatest icons, the Harbour Bridge and the Sydney Opera House, on a New Year's cruise?

