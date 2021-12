A 24-year-old volunteer said she hopes her MBE will lead to other young Britons being recognised for the work they do in their communities.Amelia Collins-Patel, from Thurnby, Leicestershire became one of the youngest people to be made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) when she was named in the 2020 Queen’s Birthday Honours aged just 22.On Tuesday she was finally presented with the honour for her voluntary service to children and young people, which saw her arranging conversations between people in the community to prevent them from feeling lonely or anxious during the pandemic.A ceremony...

SOCIETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO