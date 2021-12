COLOMA, MI. (WNDU) - On October 12th, Brandon Smith was admitted to the emergency room after complaining of stomach and back pain. “I went to work one day and uh, I just wasn’t feeling well. I thought I maybe had like ate something bad like maybe food poisoning or something,” said Brandon Smith. “They ran some blood work and ran some CT scans and found that my stomach lining was covered in cancer.”

COLOMA, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO