The taste of the toothpaste was too strong. That’s what I most remember when first brushing my teeth as a kid. And it was always one of the milder options, too. I was practically forced every morning and evening to reach for the tube and brush, but after getting my first cavity and having to suffer in the dentist’s chair, I was determined to not relive that experience. I began to scrub and floss my teeth two, sometimes three times a day: as soon as I wake up in the morning, sometime around noon (if I’m at home), and then right before I go to bed. In fact, now, the stronger the flavor of my toothpaste, the better. And I have been cavity-free ever since.

