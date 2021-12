Two full years after the Winnipeg Blue Bombers topped the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the 107th Grey Cup, they get to do it again when they meet on Sunday at Tim Hortons Field. The Ticats’ home field advantage will be an interesting wrinkle in their rematch with the Bombers. If you dig into Hamilton’s history, you’ll see some comforting trends. We’ll start with the sore spot: The last time the Ticats won the Grey Cup was in 1999. It was the Ticats’ second consecutive appearance in the game, after losing the 1998 Grey Cup to Calgary on a Mark McLoughlin field goal.

