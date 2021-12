A surge in demand for Network of Community Ministries’ services prompted the nonprofit to launch a second mobile food pantry Dec. 2. “We are thrilled to have this incredible mobile food delivery resource, which will allow us to take nutritious meals to more families in need within our large service area,” President and CEO Cindy Shafer said. “We are grateful to the North Texas Food Bank for helping to fund this vehicle, as well as Crystal Charity Ball for funding our planned program expansion, and RISD for partnering with us in mobile food distribution throughout the district.”

RICHARDSON, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO