Cold start to the week

CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be mostly cloudy and not as cold Thursday night with lows in the low 30s. We’ll start out dry on Friday morning, then rain chances will increase through the afternoon and evening. A few rumbles of thunder and heavy downpours will be possible. (Credit: CBS 2) A strong storm producing gusty winds will be possible, but mainly for areas south and southeast of Chicago. Rainfall amounts could add up to as much as an inch in some spots. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Rain chances continue through Friday night, even a few heavy storms will be possible. A...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO