Cold start to the week

By Robert Poynter
Post-Bulletin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTodaty will be much colder with highs in the mid teens and windy conditions. Tuesday...

www.postbulletin.com

Comments / 0

CBS Sacramento

Rain, Snow, Freezing Temperatures On Deck For Northern California

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Several days of wet weather are in store for Northern California. Periods of light to moderate rain started in the valley Wednesday night. The Sierra is also expected to see periods of moderate to heavy snow, and chain controls are already in place along Interstate 80 and Highway 50. Periods of wet weather are forecast to continue at least through early next week. Mountain snow & Valley rain return tonight-Thursday. Dry & colder weather are forecast for the weekend, then wetter weather is likely Sunday-early next week. Stay tuned for forecast updates! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/VFInjwSWO5 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) December 8,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KSNB Local4

Friday Forecast: Ending the week with cold, snowy conditions

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - We’ve been spoiled with some very warm weather over the past few weeks with very little winter weather heading our way so far this season. We’ll at least see another small dose of wintry weather into Friday, but the extended forecast also continues to advertise well above average temperatures for much of the upcoming week!
Q2 News

Starting a chilly and dry stretch

After a day of warmer than average temperatures, we’ll dip below the norm over the next couple of days as cooler air rushes in behind a cold front currently moving through Wyoming and the Dakotas.
BILLINGS, MT
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
1011now.com

Friday Forecast: A cold, snowy finish to the week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - We’ve been spoiled with some very warm weather over the past few weeks with very little winter weather heading our way so far this season. We’ll at least see another small dose of wintry weather into Friday, but the extended forecast also continues to advertise well above average temperatures for much of the upcoming week!
LINCOLN, NE
WPRI 12 News

Weather Now: Dry Today; Showers and Strong Gusts Saturday and Saturday Night

TODAY: Morning clouds breaking for some partial sun in the afternoon…. not as chilly with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light south winds at 5 mph TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, not as cold. Rain showers/drizzle developing by dawn. Lows in the mid to upper 30s in the evening and then rising to the low […]
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Unseasonably Warm Weather Continues, Near Record Heat In The Afternoon

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Residents of southern Miami-Dade and portions of the northern Keys woke to patchy dense fog on Thursday morning. It was a mild and muggy start across South Florida with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Highs climb to the low to mid-80s in the afternoon under mostly sunny skies. The CBS4 Weather team is forecasting a high of 85 degrees in Miami. The current record for Miami is 87 degrees set back in 2009. It will be mainly dry with only the chance for a stray shower. Thursday night lows will fall to the low...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Rain Chances Increase Through Day Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be mostly cloudy and not as cold Thursday night with lows in the low 30s. We’ll start out dry on Friday morning, then rain chances will increase through the afternoon and evening. A few rumbles of thunder and heavy downpours will be possible. (Credit: CBS 2) A strong storm producing gusty winds will be possible, but mainly for areas south and southeast of Chicago. Rainfall amounts could add up to as much as an inch in some spots. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Rain chances continue through Friday night, even a few heavy storms will be possible. A...
CHICAGO, IL

