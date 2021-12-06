ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Norwegian Cruise ship detects one probable case of Omicron variant

By Reuters
 7 days ago

Dec 6 (Reuters) - A probable case of the Omicron variant has been identified in a crew member of a Norwegian Cruise ship that reached New Orleans on Sunday after detecting COVID-19 among some crew and guests, the Louisiana Department of Health said.

The probable case was found among 10 people who tested positive for the virus on Saturday, the health agency said in a tweet on Sunday. read more

Another seven cases have since been reported, it added, taking the total number of cases among passengers and crew of Norwegian Breakaway, a cruise ship owned by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH.N), to 17.

"At this time, there have been no changes to scheduled future sailings on Norwegian Breakaway," a spokesperson for Norwegian Cruise Line said in a statement to Reuters.

The cruise ship departed New Orleans on a week-long cruise on Nov. 28 and had stops in Belize, Honduras and Mexico, the health agency said.

"NCL has been adhering to appropriate quarantine and isolation protocols," the department said in an earlier tweet.

Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu and Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

