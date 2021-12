U.S. stocks fell in a choppy trading session Wednesday, dragged down by news that the first known case of the Omicron variant was identified in the U.S. Major U.S. indexes started the day on an upbeat note, with stocks attempting to rebound from a post-Thanksgiving selloff. The rally lost steam in the afternoon after reports that new Covid-19 infections nearly doubled in South Africa Wednesday and that the Covid-19 Omicron variant was identified in California. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the person, who was fully vaccinated, returned from South Africa on Nov. 22. The person has mild symptoms that are improving, the agency said.

STOCKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO