William Lagesson’s agent puts Edmonton Oilers head coach on blast

LEARN WHEN THE GAME STARTS! Final Score: 4-3 Kraken. When I looked at the schedule this week, I saw tonight’s game against the Kraken as another one that the Oilers should win more often than not. I don’t care that the defence is held together by tape and gum at this point, Seattle is terrible at the best of times and they were also coming into round two of the season series with both of their leading scorers on the shelf. Even so, the Oilers still couldn’t find a way to get going from the opening faceoff and found themselves down by a goal before the game was even a minute old. And while the power play was able to tie the game shortly after, I can’t even begin to express how frustrating it is to watch the Oilers continuously shoot themselves in the foot with an early goal against that forces them to chase. Not only that, the Oilers found themselves down by a goal for the second time when former friend, Adam Larsson, gave Seattle back the lead that they would carry into the intermission. The most frustrating part was that the boys weren’t playing poorly but that it seemed to take them a handful of shifts before they realized the game had started. Bah.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO