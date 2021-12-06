ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
William Lagesson’s agent puts Edmonton Oilers head coach on blast

By Zach Laing
oilersnation.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliam Lagesson’s agent has put Edmonton Oilers head coach Dave Tippett on blast for scratching him just before the game. In a tweet posted Sunday night, Lagesson’s agent, Allan Walsh, said Lagesson had his best game in the NHL Friday night against Seattle. Walsh then accused Tippett of not...

